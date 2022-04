The Who launched their The Who Hits Back! North American tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida last night. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were once again joined by a full-scale orchestra for two of the 24-song set's three distinct sections. The middle section found the two surviving band members performing as part of an electric quintet, then alone for an acoustic performance of “Won’t Get Fooled Again."

1 DAY AGO