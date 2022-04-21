ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Announcements and Calendar for This Week

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 2 days ago

coloradomusic.org

96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Metalheads Create Impressive Cover of Fleetwood Mac Song

While growing up I found myself engulfed in the punk rock scene, and my CD collection was riddled with punk album after punk album. Just about any punk band that came out between 1990 and 2001, I was listening to it. One of my favorite things that I noticed in each album was that punk bands like to cover songs. Whether they are covering one of their favorites from another punk band or covering something bizarre like "Country Roads" from John Denver.
MISSOULA, MT
The Independent

Coachella 2022: 112 people arrested in first weekend of festival

US police officials have said they arrested 112 Coachella attendees over the first weekend of the music festival, which began last Friday (15 April). The Californian music extravaganza returned to Indio after a two-year hiatus, when Covid-19 effectively shuttered the global live entertainment industry. Billie Eilish made history on Saturday (16 April) when she became the youngest musician ever to headline Coachella. Her fellow 2022 headliners include The Weeknd, performing with electronic music group Swedish House Media, and Harry Styles. Other performers included singers such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Brazilian megastar Anitta, Arcade Fire, south London MC...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NPR

New Music Friday: The best releases out on April 22

We kick-off our rundown of the best new albums out this week with Pusha T's stellar return, It's Almost Dry. With brilliant sample flips, head-spinning wordplay and A-list features, the rapper's first new full-length in four years is quintessential Pusha T or (as our reviewer Reanna Cruz calls it) "stank-face-inducing" music.
MUSIC
LoneStar 92

Aaron Watson Pre-Sale Begins This Morning

Tuesday, we announced that Aaron Watson would be bringing his birthday bash to the Midland County Horseshoe Amphitheater on Saturday, August 20th. Tickets go on sale to the general public tomorrow at 10 am, but for you, our faithful live music peeps, you can purchase your tickets this morning at 10 am.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Megadeth Launch 2022 Tour: Set List, Videos

Megadeth launched their 2022 tour with a performance April 9 at the Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The metal giants began their set with an emphatic rendition of “Hangar 18,” the classic track from their 1990 album Rust in Peace. From there, the group blazed through “Dread and the Fugitive Mind” and “Sweating Bullets.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
Noisecreep

Avenged Sevenfold Have Updated Timeline for Release of New Album

Avenged Sevenfold have been adamant that they won't release their next album during pandemic times due to the inability to support it on tour. That said, the band has been nearing the finish line for their first record since 2016's The Stage of late, and during a recent appearance on The Bob Lefsetz Podcast (heard below), M. Shadows revealed a revised timeline for the record's arrival.
MUSIC
StyleCaster

Olivia Rodrigo’s Tour Is Sold Out—Here’s How to Still Get Tickets & For $15 Off

Click here to read the full article. If you don’t have Olivia Rodrigo tickets yet, don’t worry, they’re still on sale online—and there’s a hack to score $15 off. Rodrigo announced her Sour Tour—her first-ever tour—in December 2021. The tour promotes Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in May 2021 and won the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in April 2022. (Rodrigo also won the Grammy for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Driver’s License,” her debut single from Sour.) The Sour Tour, which consists of 40 cities across...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HeySoCal

COVID sidelines 2 performers as 2nd weekend of Coachella fest begins

COVID-19 diagnoses will keep Scottish-American singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs and Djordje Petrovic, better known as nomad sounds producer Satori, from performing during the second weekend of the Coachella Music & Arts Festival, which began Friday. “I’ve taken multiple tests and they are all positive,” Briggs tweeted Thursday, one day before she...
COACHELLA, CA
Outsider.com

Outsider-Approved New Albums for April 22, 2022

April has been an amazing month for country music. Every week, we’ve seen great new albums from established artists and up-and-comers, as well as debuts from some incredible independent artists. The batch of records that dropped today features a mix of hitmakers, rising stars, and Outsider favorites. In short, no matter what you’re getting into this weekend, these releases will provide the perfect soundtrack.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

The Who Kick Off North American Tour – Videos, Set List

The Who launched their The Who Hits Back! North American tour at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida last night. Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend were once again joined by a full-scale orchestra for two of the 24-song set's three distinct sections. The middle section found the two surviving band members performing as part of an electric quintet, then alone for an acoustic performance of “Won’t Get Fooled Again."
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone and Meta’s ‘Creator House’ Was a Sight to See at Coachella Weekend One

Click here to read the full article. At the Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs, producer James Hype laid down a thumping, electronic version of the Mamas & the Papas’ “California Dreamin’.” The track was the perfect backdrop for the latest iteration of Rolling Stone Live at Coachella, an electric day party that was presented by Meta and anchored by a lineup of rising stars, including Grace McKagan, carwash, Blxst, and Gryffin. Nestled within the sprawling pool party was the second leg of Rolling Stone and Meta’s Creator House series, a multi-sensory experience where guests got a glimpse of the future with...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Loudwire

OTTTO (ft. Rob Trujillo’s Son) + Bastardane (ft. James Hetfield’s Son) Book 8-Date Tour Including Festival Stop With Metallica

Bastardane, the stoner/sludge rock band starring James Hetfield's son Castor on drums, and OTTTO, which features bassist Tye Trujillo, son of Robert Trujillo, have announced and eight-date tour in California, which includes appearances at the BottleRock festival that is being headlined by Metallica. The first two dates of the run...
CALIFORNIA STATE

