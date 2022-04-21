Announcements and Calendar for This Week

While growing up I found myself engulfed in the punk rock scene, and my CD collection was riddled with punk album after punk album. Just about any punk band that came out between 1990 and 2001, I was listening to it. One of my favorite things that I noticed in each album was that punk bands like to cover songs. Whether they are covering one of their favorites from another punk band or covering something bizarre like "Country Roads" from John Denver.

