Announcements and Calendar for This Week

US police officials have said they arrested 112 Coachella attendees over the first weekend of the music festival, which began last Friday (15 April). The Californian music extravaganza returned to Indio after a two-year hiatus, when Covid-19 effectively shuttered the global live entertainment industry. Billie Eilish made history on Saturday (16 April) when she became the youngest musician ever to headline Coachella. Her fellow 2022 headliners include The Weeknd, performing with electronic music group Swedish House Media, and Harry Styles. Other performers included singers such as Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Brazilian megastar Anitta, Arcade Fire, south London MC...
Comments / 0