Fort Collins, CO

FoCoMX Being Presented in Fort Collins This Weekend – April 22nd and 23rd

By Songwriter’s Corner
coloradomusic.org
 2 days ago

FoCoMX is a two-day music festival that celebrates live music in Northern Colorado. The music festival features a diverse lineup of 300 Colorado artists, including all genres, at nearly 30 Downtown Fort Collins venues!. After a two-year hiatus,...

1230 ESPN

25 Fort Collins Restaurants + Bars With Outdoor Seating

Finnnnallllly, the snow seems to be gone (for now) and temperatures around NoCo are rising. Dare I go as far as to say it feels like... summer?. Nevertheless, it's getting warmer out. Although many people, myself included, found themselves dining outdoors over the last two winters thanks to the incredible...
FORT COLLINS, CO
East Oregonian

Jackpot Rodeo rides into 74th year

ARLINGTON — The Arlington Jackpot Rodeo is wrangling in food and fun as it prepares for its 74th year. The event gets rolling Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. with a parade in downtown Arlington. Rodeo action begins at 12:30 p.m. on both Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. Rodeo tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for ages 12 and under. Two-day pass prices are $9 and $6, respectively.
ARLINGTON, OR
Idaho State Journal

Belnap family to host music night fundraiser for Marsh Valley High School

Whether it’s on a basketball court, a football field, a baseball diamond or a theater stage, members of the Belnap family are top performers in the Marsh Valley community. The Belnaps are known for both their athletic talent and their skills as singers, musicians and dancers. The Belnaps are scheduled to perform a concert at 7 p.m. Friday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center to raise funds for the...
POCATELLO, ID
Eagle 102.3

Sundown Mountain Swapping Snow for Songs May 28th

Is the snow done!? That’s a serious question, but I guess it’s pretty typical for April in Iowa. Well with the end of snow (maybe) that sees the close of the skiing and snowboarding season for the patrons of Sundown Mountain Resort. Rest assured though, there is one more awesome reason coming from them to get out and enjoy spring on the mountain!
MUSIC
Westword

ThriftCon 2022 Hits Denver on Sunday

ThriftCon is back in Denver! Join other vintage enthusiasts this Sunday, April 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the National Western Complex. Now in its third year, ThiftCon has become one of the largest vintage and collectible retail experiences in Denver, with vendors from around the nation gathering for a one-day celebration of sustainable fashion.
DENVER, CO
The Uvalde Leader-News

50 Years Ago: Horseshoe tournament takes center stage

Manager evaluates first year of Main Street Project – Starting out as Main Street Uvalde manager, Olga Charles was excited about the prospect of revitalizing the city’s downtown district. Today, just over a year later, she is pleased with what has been accomplished. “I just knew this is my community,” Charles said Thursday as reason for choosing to lead the program. “This is everybody’s community and we had to do something … to bring more people downtown.” First up on Charles’ agenda was to learn more about what other cities were doing to revitalize downtown areas. The answer was monthly community events, and that is how Uvalde’s own Four Square Friday was born. On the second Friday of each month, downtown businesses extend store hours to offer shopping and often snacks and other entertainment to people of all ages who stop by to socialize and browse unique collections. “We’re slowly getting started,” Charles said, adding that word of mouth has been a great tool for increasing the popularity of the event.
UVALDE, TX

