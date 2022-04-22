ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Kelsie Whitmore makes Atlantic League debut as pinch runner

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Kelsie Whitmore pinch-ran for the Staten Island FerryHawks in their season opener Thursday night, becoming one of...

kesq.com

NESN

Red Sox, Mets Prospects Brawl In Minor League Game

Is there bad blood brewing between the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets from the depths of their respective organizations?. Nevertheless, the question bears asking after prospects from the Major League Baseball clubs brawled Thursday in Portland, Maine, at Hadlock Field in a minor-league game between the Sea Dogs, Boston’s Double-A affiliate, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, New York’s affiliate at that level.
BOSTON, MA
KESQ

Naylor, Plesac lead Guardians to sweep of White Sox 6-3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor had two hits and two RBIs, continuing his comeback from a devastating leg injury and helping the Cleveland Guardians complete a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox with a 6-3 victory. Cleveland took both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday against Chicago, which has lost four straight. Naylor hit an RBI single in the fifth and a run-scoring double in the seventh. He was activated Friday after suffering multiple fractures in his right leg during an outfield collision last June.
CHICAGO, IL
Charleston, WV
Sports
City
Charleston, WV
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Fightful

Adam Windsor Passes Away At Age 41

"Royal Stud" Adam Windsor has passed away at age 41. Slam Wrestling reports that he passed away due to heart issues. Windsor trained at Dory Funk Jr.’s Funkin Conservatory. “So gutted to here yet another great guy has passed away that I had the pleasure of working with on Wrestle Aid ChampionShip in 2014 after losing Tony Banger Walsh recently to learn that Adam Windsor passed away this morning in Florida is so sad and are thought go out to his family and friends,” posted wrestler John Nursall. “Had the pleasure put him in a match his 1st home town match with Muscles Mansfield vs Old school Bob Barratt and Keith Myatt and what a great show they put on.”
WWE
WFRV Local 5

Denmark, Freedom split baseball doubleheader

FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The defending state champions from Denmark High School will look to get back to the mountaintop this season, but their conference foes will have something to say about that. Saturday afternoon at VFW Park, Freedom earned a split with the Vikings, with both games of the doubleheader ending in 3-2 scores. […]
DENMARK, WI
KESQ

Wood, four Giants relievers stifle Nationals in 5-2 win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Wood pitched five effective innings and San Francisco’s bullpen closed it out, leading the Giants to a 5-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Wilmer Flores and Joc Pederson each had two hits for San Francisco, which won for the third time in four games. It beat Washington 7-1 in the series opener Friday night. Wood allowed two runs and four hits. The left-hander struck out five and walked one. Riley Adams homered for Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
KESQ

Springer greets Houston fans with leadoff HR, Blue Jays win

HOUSTON (AP) — George Springer hit a leadoff homer in the first game against his former team, and Santiago Espinal homered for the second straight game to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 3-2 win over the Houston Astros. The Astros have lost four in a row. The game was tied with one out in the seventh inning when Espinal, who hit his first homer this season in a win Friday night, connected for a solo drive off Blake Taylor. The Blue Jays lead the majors with 20 home runs after clubbing four in the first two games of this series.
HOUSTON, TX
Softball
MLB
Baseball
Sports
KESQ

Yanks fans pelt Cleveland outfielders with debris after win

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Yankees fans in the right-field bleachers pelted Cleveland outfielders with bottles, cans and debris in a chaotic scene moments after Isiah Kiner-Falefa and pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres got RBI hits with two outs in the ninth inning to lift New York to a 6-5 win. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and other Yankees rushed toward the wall in right-center field to calm the crowd. Kiner-Falefa hit a tying double over left fielder Steven Kwan, who was shaken up running into the wall. Before play resumed, Cleveland right fielder Oscar Mercado pointed at the stands and center fielder Myles Straw climbed the chain-link fence to confront face-to-face at least one fan. Torres then lined a single to win it. As Mercado and Straw chased the ball, several fans began throwing objects at them.
CLEVELAND, OH
WNEP-TV 16

Watch: Minor league baseball players brawl

PORTLAND, Maine — Tempers flared in Thursday night's game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and the Portland Sea Dogs, NBC Sports reported. Red Sox prospect Tyreque Reed exchanged words with Rumble Ponies starter Marcel Rentería after being struck by a pitch. Reed then ran at Renteria and threw a punch, sparking an all-out brawl.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WTAJ

Curve allow 5 home runs in 9-7 loss to New Hampshire

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Curve and New Hampshire Fisher Cats played Home Run Derby early this year at PNG Field, but it was the Fisher Cats hitting five long balls to defeat Altoona 9-7. The Curve were led at the plate by Jack Suwinski, who had three extra base hits and a home run to […]
ALTOONA, PA
KESQ

Pefok scores 2 for Young Boys, 21 goals top Swiss League

American forward Jordan Pefok scored twice to increase his Swiss league-leading goals total to 21 in Young Boys’ 3-1 win against visiting Servette. Pefok put Young Boys ahead in the 12th minute when he headed Ulisses Garcia’s cross past goalkeeper Jérémy Frick from 8 yards. He headed in Edimilson Fernandes’ cross in the 42nd minute from 8 yards for a 2-0 lead. The 25-year-old forward who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France has a career-best 26 goals in 42 club games this season. That includes 21 league goals in 30 matches.
SOCCER
numberfire.com

Tomas Nido in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Nido is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. In 21 plate appearances this season, Nido has a .158 batting average with a .308...
PHOENIX, AZ

