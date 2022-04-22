Why You Should Watch ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ and Forget the Stress of Tax Season

With 2016's Swiss Army Man, filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known collectively as "Daniels," delivered audiences one of the most unconventional, ambitious, exuberant, and life-affirming films of the 2010s, made all the more impressive given that one of its main characters was a farting corpse. The duo has returned to deliver Everything Everywhere All at Once, yet another experience that seemingly defies distinction, yet feels as though it could only come from the minds of such a filmmaking pair and, once again, has completely blown away all preconceived notions of what can be accomplished in a multiversal tale of regret and second chances. In this world they have created, audiences are reminded that there's no point in holding onto regret in a reality when you're not afforded a do-over, while also reminding us that every challenge we face is an opportunity to make the most out of life, with the most life has to offer being the bonds we forge with everyone we come into contact with.

MOVIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO