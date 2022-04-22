ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Nicholas Angelich, acclaimed classical pianist, dies at 51

By Emily Langer
SFGate
 2 days ago

Nicholas Angelich, a pianist renowned for the uncommon skill and sensitivity that he brought to the works of Romantic composers including Beethoven and Brahms, died April 18 at a hospital in Paris. He was 51. The cause was degenerative lung failure, his manager, Stefana Atlas, confirmed in an email....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Thomas Hampson, Christian Gerhaher & Florian Sempey Leads CD/DVD Releases

This week audiences get to experience new albums from great baritones and some rising stars. Here is a look at the releases. The Maggio Musicale releases Mozart’s masterpiece on Naxos. Conductor Zubin Mehta leads the production by Sven-Eric Bechtolf. The recording from March 2021 stars Thomas Hampson, Valentina Nafornita, Vasilisa Berzhanskaya, Matthew Swenson, Mattia Olivieri, and Benedetta Torre.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Philharmonie de Paris Cancels MusicAeterna’s Concert

The Philharmonie de Paris has canceled musicAeterna’s upcoming concert on May 4, 2022. In a statement, the orchestra said, “It is with regret that we inform you about the cancellation of the musicAeterna concert in Paris. A rich and elaborate program ‘The Sound of Light’ consisting of the extracts from the Baroque operas and ballets by Jean-Philippe Rameau requires the participation of musicians from different countries and an extended rehearsal period. In the current conditions of logistical constraints and the overall uncertainty, the implementation of this project is not possible.”
PERFORMING ARTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Renaud
Person
Bach
Person
Radu Lupu
Person
Schumann
Person
Beethoven
Person
Olivier Messiaen
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
UPI News

Ringo Starr's son Zak Starkey marries in Los Angeles

March 25 (UPI) -- Zak Starkey is a married man. Starkey, a musician and the son of former Beatles member Ringo Starr and Maureen Starkey, married Sharna Liguz at an intimate wedding Monday in Los Angeles. Starkey and Liguz married at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood. The couple chose...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classical Musicians#Pianist#Belgrade#Romanian#British#American#The New York Times
Deadline

Roderick “Pooh” Clark Dies: Member Of ’90s Boy Band Hi-Five Was 49

Click here to read the full article. Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of the ’90s R&B boy band Hi-Five who was paralyzed in a 1993 car crash, died Sunday. He was 49. His death was announced on the band’s official Facebook page. A cause was not disclosed. Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Jonathan Kinloch, the band’s former manager, wrote on Facebook: “We were blessed and had a great time as a family. A huge part of what made it fun, was because of Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark. He was the serious member, who made sure that the guys together worked...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Legendary blues guitarist Guitar Shorty dies at 87

Guitar Shorty, a guitar legend credited with influencing scores of blues players – including a young Jimi Hendrix – has died at the age of 87, his representatives confirmed. The guitarist – who toured with the likes of Ray Charles, Guitar Slim and Sam Cooke – died Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
PIX11

Jon Batiste: Prolific and versatile musician for every generation

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Even before sitting down to talk about his celebrated achievements, musical genius Jon Batiste made a stop at the piano.   When it comes to making music, he sees colors sometimes, visions many a time and crazy stories, he said in an interview with PIX11 News. Batiste will be joining the cast […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Guitar World Magazine

Eddie Van Halen left a “transformative” seven-figure donation to US music education foundation

Late electric guitar great Eddie Van Halen left a “substantial” donation to music education support organization Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation in his will. The foundation will be the recipient of a “transformative” seven-figure sum at the behest of Van Halen, whose donation will help the nonprofit in its mission to support music education in at-risk public schools in the US.
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
musictimes.com

Guitar Shorty Cause of Death Tragic: Blues Guitarist Dead at 87

Guitar Shorty, a musician, popularly known for influencing scores of blues players, including the iconic Jimi Hendrix, has passed away at the age of 87. According to Guitar World, his representatives at Alligator confirmed his death. On Wednesday, the musician died of "natural causes" at his home in Los Angeles, California.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Stamford Advocate

Hans Zimmer Honors Ukraine Pianist Who Played ‘Inception’ Music During Air Raid: ‘I’m Astonished’

“When bomb sirens began, police asked everyone to move inside the railway station,” Stanmeyer wrote in a caption accompanying the video. “Alex [@alexpian_official] wouldn’t stop, playing his piano louder against the air raid warning. His friend joined with the most calming pink nails. A simple, overwhelming one-minute passion against fear, against war…He went on and on, never letting go.”
MUSIC
The Independent

The Beatles: Olivia Harrison dedicates new poetry book to George Harrison complete with never-before-seen photos

Olivia Harrison has announced the release of a new book of poems, Came the Lightening, which she has dedicated to her late husband George Harrison of The Beatles. The writer and producer is the widow of the guitar player and solo artist, who died in 2001 at the age of 58 from lung cancer. Olivia is George’s second wife and the pair were married for 23 years up until his death. The series of 20 poems celebrates the 20th anniversary of his passing and examines the “intimacy and emotional connection of their relationship”.Further, it “delves into the phenomenon of...
CELEBRITIES
Guitar World Magazine

Bonnie Raitt says Prince asked her to teach him how to play slide guitar

Bonnie Raitt has revealed that when Prince invited her out to Paisley Park to collaborate on some tracks, The Purple One asked her if she would teach him how to play slide guitar. Speaking to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Raitt described Prince as “an incredibly creative and interesting person” with...
MUSIC
CBS News

Heavy metal and bluegrass guitarist John 5 on his musical obsessions

He's become one of the most acclaimed guitarists today of heavy metal — and bluegrass. John Lowery, performing under the stage name John 5, has played with Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and David Lee Roth, and recorded with Lynyrd Skynyrd. But he traces his appreciation for the guitar to watching "Hee Haw" as a kid.
MUSIC
NPR

The genius of Mingus? It was all in the strings

As a broadcaster and a bass player, I often end up in discussions about the all-time most influential bassists. Charles Mingus is a common, and correct, mention — a multifaceted trailblazer whose musical acumen, imagination and technical facility transformed progressive music from its roots, beginning in the 1950s. However,...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy