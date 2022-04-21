'It's kitten season!'; Purrfect Day Café hosting kitten shower this weekend

Here's a great way to celebrate National Puppy Day. There is nothing better than napping with a puppy and snuggling them, but when that pup is our cold and in deep sleep it's even more adorable. That's exactly what happened with an Illinois dog who fell soundly asleep in his owner's lap and was out cold. Don't worry he was just in a deep sleep.
Meet Miya! The Animal Welfare Society says this hunk of love is looking for her happy home. The shelter say Miya is a total love-bug with a heart of gold. She befriends everyone she meets and is always looking for someone to love and cuddle with. Miya also likes to...
At first glance, Corbin can look rather intimidating. The black Great Dane weighs 150 pounds and takes up most of the sofa when he’s lounging at home, yet he literally wouldn’t hurt a fly. In fact, Corbin has been a foster brother to dozens of newborn kittens over the years, and he always becomes their sweetest, most gentle protector and friend.
The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Ruff House Rescue presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Marie is a 3-year-old Boxer mix currently in foster. Marie is very affectionate and always greets you with a wagging butt and tail. She loves going out on walks and greeting adults and kids while out. Her foster says she is definitely a people-dog. Marie is very trainable. listens and is a fast learner. Her sweet little face and her mild calm and loving personality would make any human happy.
Luke the rescue dog has finally found love. In February, the 5-year-old shelter pup from Kent, England, earned the title "heartbreaker" when he made headlines for getting stood up at his Valentine's Day-themed adoption party. Before the poorly-attended event, Luke had spent over 200 days at the Battersea Brands Hatch shelter.
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
When these dogs show up, the pooch party can begin! Here are a few of the most dog-friendly dog breeds that love to be social with their fellow pups.
Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
Given the recent hype about National Pet Day & National Puppy Day, it’s become pretty evident to me that Idahoans really love their dogs … and their cats. I have to say cats. But dogs are clearly better. Okay, but other than dogs and cats, does Idaho have...
Belinda absolutely loves dogs. She enjoys sharing her passion and enthusiasm for different dog breeds. The Teddy Bear dog is a new breed of "designer dog" that was first introduced at the start of the new millennium. Also known as the Zuchon or Shuchon, this dog has earned its place as one of the cutest companion dogs.
Jupiter is a male lab mix, chocolate and white in color. He is approximately 1 to 2 years old and heartworm free. This most popular breed will make an excellent companion and friend and be most happy to share his life and love with his new family. Come and meet Jupiter. For more info on Jupiter please contact: animalservices@levycounty.org or (352)486-5138 or Search: Petfinder Levy County.
