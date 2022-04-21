ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Elbow Orthopedic Care

corvallisclinic.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur goal is to return our patients to full mobility and strength in their elbows as quickly and as painlessly as possible using surgical and non-surgical orthopedic procedures. Our knowledgeable, board-certified physicians, surgeons, and fellowship-trained...

www.corvallisclinic.com

Comments / 0

Related
womenworking.com

Signs and Symptoms of Vascular Dementia Everyone Should Know

Vascular dementia affects the brain’s planning, judgment, memory, reasoning and thought processes. This type of dementia is caused by brain damage from impaired blood flow. Vascular dementia can develop after a stroke, blocking blood flow to the brain. It can also result from other conditions that damage blood vessels, reduce circulation or deprive your brain of proper oxygen and nutrients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Health
Corvallis, OR
Health
City
Corvallis, OR
Medical News Today

6–12 prunes a day may lower inflammation, protect bones

In the United States, approximately 10 million people over the age of 50 have osteoporosis, with a further 34 million at risk of the disease. Health experts are looking for safe, affordable treatments with fewer negative side effects than conventional medications. In a study of dietary interventions, researchers in Pennsylvania...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nature.com

Hypothalamic syndrome

Nature Reviews Disease Primers volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 24 (2022) Cite this article. Hypothalamic syndrome (HS) is a rare disorder caused by disease-related and/or treatment-related injury to the hypothalamus, most commonly associated with rare, non-cancerous parasellar masses, such as craniopharyngiomas, germ cell tumours, gliomas, cysts of Rathke's pouch and Langerhans cell histiocytosis, as well as with genetic neurodevelopmental syndromes, such as Prader"“Willi syndrome and septo-optic dysplasia. HS is characterized by intractable weight gain associated with severe morbid obesity, multiple endocrine abnormalities and memory impairment, attention deficit and reduced impulse control as well as increased risk of cardiovascular and metabolic disorders. Currently, there is no cure for this condition but treatments for general obesity are often used in patients with HS, including surgery, medication and counselling. However, these are mostly ineffective and no medications that are specifically approved for the treatment of HS are available. Specific challenges in HS are because the syndrome represents an adverse effect of different diseases, and that diagnostic criteria, aetiology, pathogenesis and management of HS are not completely defined.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

Stage 4 Kidney Disease

Your stage of kidney disease is based on eGFR (estimated glomerular filtration rate) blood tests. This test measures how well your kidneys are working. Stage 4 kidney disease is when your eGFR is between 15 and 29. This number means there is moderate to severe damage to the kidneys, and the situation is serious. It is also the last stage before kidney failure. You and your healthcare provider may start to prepare options for when your kidneys fail, including treatments you may want to pursue.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthopedics#Hips#Tennis Elbow#Cubital#The Corvallis Clinic
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Elderly cardiac patients with previous stroke need to be more cautious about stroke recurrence

Researchers at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in Japan found that patients aged ≥75 years with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and previous stroke/transient ischemic attack (TIA) more commonly had subsequent ischemic and hemorrhagic events than those without previous stroke/TIA in the prospective, multicenter, observational All Nippon AF In the Elderly (ANAFIE) Registry.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Health

Myotonic Dystrophy Is a Rare, Genetic Disease—And Its Link to Ventricular Tachycardia Is Even Rarer

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried passed away at age 67 on Tuesday of ventricular tachycardia due to myotonic dystrophy type 2, a little known and very rare condition. An inherited disease, myotonic dystrophy occurs in about eight in 100,000 people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Myotonic dystrophy type 2, is an even rarer form of the the condition and its exact prevalence is unknown.
DIABETES
verywellhealth.com

Kidney Failure

Kidney failure, also known as renal failure, is a medical condition in which the kidneys function at less than 15% of their normal levels. When the kidneys fail, they cause fluids and waste to build up in the body, leading to potentially severe symptoms. The symptoms, causes, and treatment of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What painful symptoms are common with multiple myeloma?

Multiple myeloma is the term for cancer of the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell that fights infection. The disease causes the body to produce too many plasma cells inside the bone marrow, which can cause tumors to develop. A common symptom of multiple myeloma is pain in certain areas of the body.
CANCER
Medical Daily

Best Mattresses for Joint Pain and How to Sleep With SI Joint Pain

Dealing with Sacroiliac (SI) joint pain is more difficult than the usual back pain most people experience. It is the kind of back pain felt in the lower back and buttocks commonly caused by damage or injury to the joint between the spine and hips, extending to the groin and thighs. The other causes of SI joint pain are traumatic injury, arthritis, infection, and pregnancy.
FITNESS
Coeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Consider this before spinal surgery

It’s a position no one wants to be in. You have sharp, debilitating pain. This is not your standard muscle tightness. This pain is generated from a nerve. You’re getting electric shocks, pins and needles, and numbness or burning sensations in your back or even into your arms and legs. It’s gotten to the point where it’s controlling your every movement. You can hardly make it through your day, let alone go for a walk or play with your kids/grandkids. Frustrated, you call your doctor. After a whole bunch of testing, it shows that you have nerve impingement due a disc herniation/degeneration or spinal stenosis.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
US News and World Report

Exercising With Knee Pain: Do's and Don'ts

Regular exercise helps protect the structures, tissues and ligaments of the knee from damage. Exercise can often be the last thing on the mind of someone suffering from a chronic knee pain condition. And as research indicates, many people who have degenerative diseases of the knee, such as osteoarthritis, don't get anywhere close to the recommended amount of daily exercise activity that they should.
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy