Ben Simmons has been ruled out for Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday, and one Hall of Famer is not buying that the Brooklyn Nets star is too hurt to play. Simmons will miss Game 4 after he reportedly woke up on Sunday with soreness in his back. The Celtics are up 3-0 in the series, which means Game 4 could be Brooklyn’s final game of the season if they lose. Reggie Miller is in disbelief that Simmons is not suiting up for it.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO