Before I started kindergarten I drove a teenage neighbor’s soapbox derby car down the overpass in front of our New Orleans apartment. Mother never knew. It was great. A few years later, a cousin in Fort Gaines, Georgia, put me on his homemade soapbox racer and pointed me down the steep hill across the street from his house. Thirty feet later, I was collecting briars and bruises in a roadside ditch. I asked if I could do it again.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO