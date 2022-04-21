InfoWars bankruptcy may be 'abuse' of the system, DOJ lawyer says

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog on Thursday suggested that the bankruptcy of far-right wing website InfoWars' holding company may not have been filed for legitimate purposes.

U.S. Trustee Kevin Epstein filed papers on Thursday evening in Houston bankruptcy court opposing a motion by InfoW LLC to appoint two trustees that would oversee its activities in Chapter 11. A hearing on the matter is set for Friday morning before U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher Lopez.

InfoW and other media assets founded by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on April 17 after Jones and his media businesses were found liable in multiple defamation lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas brought by families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones has falsely claimed that the shooting, during which 20 children and six school employees were killed in Newtown, Connecticut, was a hoax fabricated by gun-control advocates and mainstream media.

The families have previously rebuffed Jones' efforts to settle the cases.

In Thursday's filing, Epstein said the bankruptcy case "raises numerous questions — the answers to which may demonstrate these cases are an abuse of the bankruptcy system." He noted that neither Jones himself nor his company that actually operates the InfoWars website, Free Speech Systems LLC, have filed for bankruptcy despite being defendants in the defamation lawsuits.

Epstein argued the motion to appoint two trustees is just the first step towards "avoiding the burdens of bankruptcy while reaping its benefits."

Lawyers at Parkins Lee & Rubio who represent Jones’ bankrupt media businesses did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawyers have proposed two former Texas bankruptcy judges, Russell Nelms and Richard Schmidt, for the roles. Each would charge $900 per hour, according to court papers.

The bankrupt entities are all holding companies for intellectual property and have no control over the content published on Jones’ websites.

Jones and his companies have spent more than $10 million in legal fees related to the Sandy Hook lawsuits. An upcoming trial in Texas that would have calculated damages was paused this week.

InfoWars’ lawyers said it has “limited cash on hand” and that if plaintiffs in Texas were to try to collect on a monetary judgment, nothing would be left for plaintiffs who filed lawsuits in Connecticut.

The case is In re InfoW LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of Texas, No. 22-60020.

For InfoW: Kyung Lee and R.J. Shannon of Parkins Lee & Rubio

