Umatilla suffered last night as the result of some work which was quietly done in the west end of town when a visit was paid there by Sheriff Zoeth Houser and Deputy Sheriff Jake Marin. Four men were arrested, two on charges of having liquor illegally, and two for gambling. Marin proved that the high cost of living is all a myth when he purchased two quarts and one pint of whisky for $13 from F. Carelle. The pool room was raided by Marin who found the proprietor and one patron of the house handling the little spotted cubes sometimes referred to as “African dominoes.” The sum of $23 was grabbed along with the dice. The house of Bob Merrick was raided by Marin who secured two pints of moonshine. The deputy sheriff states that the house was visited by a number of men during the course of the evening before the raid was made.

UMATILLA, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO