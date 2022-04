Superintendent Cheryl James-Ward said she will file a lawsuit against the San Dieguito Union High School District following her administrative leave placement. The school board placed her on administrative leave for what the board said were racially biased remarks about Asian families. Her attorney, Josh Gruenberg said, “Call it what it is. They're going to fire her. They're not taking her back.”

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO