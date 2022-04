What a time to be a Road Runner. COD athletics had themselves a day with a dominating tennis performance and win on the diamond over a conference rival. On the tennis court COD was up north at Bakersfield Racquet Club for the CCCAA State Team Final. The Runners cruised by American River college 9-0 to The post Road Runners Rolling: COD tennis wins state team title, baseball beats SBVC 3-0 appeared first on KESQ.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO