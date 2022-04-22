ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Too Fat to Work? Texas State Troopers Told to Slim Down or Ship Out

By Joanna Barba
 2 days ago
Yikes! What would you do if your job told you that you needed to lose weight before the end of the year? If you don't, you risk losing out on raises, overtime or possibly be removed from duties. Sounds brutal, right? Well, it's not so brutal if you're a...

El Paso, TX
