Ukraine war on live ticker: +++ 05:02 Selenskyj: Russia wants to hold fake independence referendum on occupied territories +++

More high-ranking Russian soldiers have been killed in the conflict, Ukraine’s military has said, following reports that about 20 per cent of the Kremlin’s war dead are officers.The Ukrainian army said that Colonel Alexander Bespalov, who led the 59th Guards Tank Regiment, and Lieutenant Colonel Vyacheslav Savinov, who worked in artillery reconnaissance, had died.Colonel Bespalov’s funeral took place in the central Russian city of Ozersk on Friday, with his death first announced via a local messaging board post, which was later deleted.Their deaths come as the BBC Russian Service concluded that officers account for one in five Russian losses...

MILITARY ・ 11 DAYS AGO