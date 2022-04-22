ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New musical about Ukraine to take the stage in time to help Ukrainians

By Deseret Digital Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — A new musical, highlighting a horrifying moment in Ukraine's history, will take the stage at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City on Saturday, to help Ukrainians during this dark moment in the country's history. Ben Lowell learned about the Holodomor in Soviet Ukraine...

AFP

Azov Regiment takes centre stage in Ukraine propaganda war

Some call them war heroes, others neo-Nazis: Ukraine's Azov Regiment is at the heart of the propaganda war between Kyiv and Moscow, as Russia claims to seek the "denazification" of Ukraine. Beating the Azov Regiment could also help him justify the "denazification" claims prominent in Russian propaganda, which also labels Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, as leading a "gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis".
POLITICS
The Independent

Spanish village changes its name to Ukraine in show of solidarity

A village in southern Spain has changed its name to Ukraine in solidarity as the country enters two months of war with Russia. No longer Fuentes de Andalucia, the village entrance sign now reads Ukraine and the country’s blue and yellow flag has been painted alongside.Streets have been renamed City of Kyiv, Odesa and Mariupol in the village of more than 7,100 inhabitants east of Seville.“The main objective is to raise awareness about the conflict in Ukraine but also about where countries are at war in current times,” resident Francisco Martinez said as he stood in City of Kiev street.Mr...
POLITICS
TIME

How I Am Using Psychology to Persuade Russians of the Truth About Ukraine

Many of us have been struggling to find a way to help Ukraine. A Norwegian tech entrepreneur named Fabian Falch found his answer. With a small group of volunteers, Fabian built a system to elude spam filters and dispatch millions of emails to Russia— urging the Russian people to disregard the government propaganda and providing links to accurate information about the war in Ukraine. Fabian figured out how to make a difference; by working with him, so have I.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Atlantic

Ukraine’s Lifeline

If I have a single sensory memory of combat, it’s of wet socks. In Iraq and Afghanistan, when a firefight was over and I had a moment to take stock of the units I led—our casualties, our remaining ammunition—I would be so soaked in sweat that even my socks were wet. The sheer physicality of combat, and how much it takes out of you, is difficult to overstate. In one of my first firefights, three Marines in our platoon were wounded. We had to evacuate three times that number felled by heat exhaustion when we ran out of water, despite having begun the firefight fully topped off. Granted, this occurred in Iraq, in the dead of summer, but in the years after, I never fought in a major engagement without basic logistics such as water and ammunition becoming a crucial consideration within hours.
POLITICS
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Now Sweden will apply for NATO membership as Scandinavian neighbour Finland opens debate on joining - to the fury of Putin after he invaded Ukraine to STOP the alliance expanding

Sweden has signalled it will apply for NATO membership today in a move set to infuriate Vladimir Putin by expanding the US-backed security alliance's presence on Russia's borders. Sources told Sweden's SVD newspaper about the move on the same day that fellow neutral neighbour Finland started its debate on joining...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
Futurity

Expert: Putin has made a ‘tragic mistake’ with Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin “made a tragic mistake,” by embarking on war with Ukraine, says Randall Stone. “It appears credible that Putin would be willing to escalate,” says Stone, an expert on Russian and Eastern European politics who serves as the director of the University of Rochester’s Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies. “Why? Because he was willing to take the risk of the invasion in the first place. He has chosen to put himself in a position where if we intervened, he loses, and probably loses everything, not just Ukraine, but his regime, maybe his life.”
POLITICS

