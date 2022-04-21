Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Carmelo Anthony might not be the NBA’s most famous Melo any more (thanks LaMelo Ball), but he may still have something interesting up his sleeve in free agency this summer. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week on the ten-time All-Star’s options as an unrestricted free agent. Deveney notes that Anthony’s starting point would be to potentially re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers since Anthony has a certain comfort level with living and playing in L.A. But Deveney adds that Anthony’s situation is wide-open and mentions the Nets as another option for the Brooklyn native Anthony. Additionally, Deveney says that the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are in the mix as dark horses for Anthony.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO