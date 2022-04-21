ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar
Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening by a...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Makes His Future Plans Very Clear

The Brooklyn Nets got shoved out of the NBA playoffs early when the Boston Celtics completed an opening-round sweep on Monday night. After getting eliminated by his old team, Kyrie Irving has a decision to make this offseason. Irving could decline a $36.5 million player option to sign a long-term...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Ben Simmons did not attend Game 4

Ben Simmons has not been able to play for the Brooklyn Nets since February’s trade, but he has been a consistent figure on the team’s bench during games. That was not the case Monday night when the Nets faced a do-or-die Game 4 against the Boston Celtics. Simmons...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

Paul Pierce's Viral Tweet About Jayson Tatum And Kevin Durant

The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics are in the middle of a first-round playoff series that has seen the Celtics win all three of the first games. Game 4 is being played at Barclays Center on Monday evening and the Celtics will have a chance to go for the sweep.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

2 Dark Horse Teams Emerging For Carmelo Anthony

Veteran small forward Carmelo Anthony will become a free agent this summer. According to a report, two teams have emerged as “dark horses” to land the former star. ‘Melo spent the 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He played 26.0 minutes per game, averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists for the season.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics
fadeawayworld.net

Joel Embiid Believes James Harden Needs To Play Less Passively And Says Doc Rivers Needs To Step In: "That’s Probably On Coach To Talk To Him And Tell Him To Take More Shots"

Joel Embiid and his Philadelphia 76ers just dropped consecutive games to the Toronto Raptors after looking like they would sweep their opponents. The 3-0 series has quickly become a 3-2 series and the 76ers are looking out of sorts on the court. One of the main culprits for the same...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving gets mixed reaction from Barclays Center crowd

Kyrie Irving has had a tough series against the Boston Celtics, and if Game 4 is the end of his season, it is not exactly going to end in a memorable way for him either. Irving got a decidedly mixed reception from the Barclays Center crowd prior to Game 4. As he was introduced to the Brooklyn crowd, some boos could clearly be heard mixed in with cheers.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Victor Oladipo, Jimmy Butler respond to Skip Bayless’ report

“I was told he’s got some personal issue with Victor Oladipo,” Bayless said of Butler. Butler and Oladipo must have learned of the report because they brought it up on Sunday night. After the Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-86 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony could return to Eastern Conference?

Carmelo Anthony might not be the NBA’s most famous Melo any more (thanks LaMelo Ball), but he may still have something interesting up his sleeve in free agency this summer. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported this week on the ten-time All-Star’s options as an unrestricted free agent. Deveney notes that Anthony’s starting point would be to potentially re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers since Anthony has a certain comfort level with living and playing in L.A. But Deveney adds that Anthony’s situation is wide-open and mentions the Nets as another option for the Brooklyn native Anthony. Additionally, Deveney says that the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are in the mix as dark horses for Anthony.
NBA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Took A Wild Jab At Kyrie Irving: "When Russia Bombed Ukraine, I Thought Kyrie Irving Wouldn't Show Up To Work."

Kyrie Irving is one of the best point guards in the world today. There is no doubt that he is an amazing scorer who is an absolute wizard when it comes to his ballhandling. Nobody should be questioning how talented he is. However, despite his abilities when it comes to basketball, many have criticized him for his actions off the court.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy