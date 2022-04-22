Thai rapper's mango sticky rice stunt at Coachella boosts sales of beloved Thai dessert

Electric Lady is one of the most famous recording studios in the world, and the residual energy of countless artists that have made music there was flowing through Denzel Curry this past November. Sitting in front of a humongous mixing board and wearing a black Cowboy Bebop hoodie and a pair of sweatpants, the Florida-born rapper was putting the finishing touches on tracks from his new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future. Curry was excited to be inhabiting the same downtown Manhattan space where, in the late ’90s and early 2000s, members of neo-soul collective the Soulquarians—including Questlove, J Dilla, and D’Angelo—did the same through regular jam sessions that produced such classics as Erykah Badu’s Mama’s Gun and the Roots’ Things Fall Apart.

