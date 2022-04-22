ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thai rapper's mango sticky rice stunt at Coachella boosts sales of beloved Thai dessert

By Reuters
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Fans of Thai rapper Milli had a hankering for mango sticky rice in Bangkok this week after the 19-year-old ate mouthfuls of the much-loved dessert on stage at the Coachella music festival in the United...

IN THIS ARTICLE
