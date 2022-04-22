ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogs and Bocascopes

Cover picture for the articleMeet the finest page in the paper, filled...

KXLY

The 40 least obedient dog breeds

When it comes to obedience, a variety of factors can affect a dog's disposition. Training quality and duration, environmental factors, and the individual puppy personalities are all major contributors—but how much can a dog's breed and genetic makeup come into play?. In 1994, neuropsychological researcher Stanley Coren sought to...
PETS
99.9 KTDY

Mermaid Allegedly Washes Up on African Shore: WATCH

For centuries, sailors of the high seas have reported mermaid sightings, but without scientific proof, these "fishy tales" have all been caulked up to hearsay, folklore and drunken misinterpretation. While marine biologists and oceanographers have yet to confirm the existence of merpeople, one bizarre viral clip currently has the internet...
ANIMALS
People

Watch the Vets of Critter Fixers Save a Dog Mom and Her Puppies with an Emergency Procedure

The veterinarians of Critter Fixers: Country Vets are celebrating April 11th's National Pet Day by saving the lives of animals. As a treat for National Pet Day, PEOPLE has an exclusive sneak peek at the new episode of Critter Fixers: Country Vets airing Saturday on Nat Geo WILD. The show, now in its third season, follows veterinarians Dr. Terrence Ferguson and Dr. Vernard Hodges as they care for various creatures at their Georgia veterinary practice.
ANIMALS
thecheyennepost.com

Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) Adoptable Pets - April 8, 2022

Freckles - A senior pup that loves to follow you around the house, Freckles is the perfect companion! She's house trained and trustworthy to free roam. She enjoys sleeping on the couch and thinks her foster siblings are ridiculous for barking at the sanitation truck and the mail man! She's a laid-back girl looking for a home with a comfy couch and loving humans. (12 years old, Border Collie mix)
PETS
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Get the Zoomies?

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Top 5 Breeds of Very Affectionate and Friendly Cats

One typical criticism leveled towards cats is that they aren't loving, as per the spruce pets. While some felines are unconcerned with their owners, others enjoy social engagement with their favorite people. There are several friendly cat breeds that, while having strong social demands, lavish their owners with love and...
ANIMALS
News Channel Nebraska

Oliver: The Pet of the Week

Oliver is a two-year-old Aussie-Doodle mix. This loving guy just wants to be loved and loves running around the yard. After burning off his energy, you can expect him to cozy up to you to relax. Oliver is very well trained and will listen to his owners in any environment.
PETS
Cape Gazette

Dogs and cats need us – and vice versa

I’ve been cat sitting Finnegan for my sister for the past week. Recently retired, she thought it was time for a little feline companionship. Growing up, we always had cats, and we often watched kittens being born in a box in the basement. When I was about 8 years...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
studyfinds.org

Dog personality types: Which one does your pooch have?

NEW YORK — It turns out plenty of dog owners may have telepathic skills! Seven in 10 pet parents claim they can read their furry companions’ minds. According to a recent survey of 2,000 dog owners that looked at how well they know their canine friends, 74 percent are confident they understand what their pet wants at any given time. Similarly, 71 percent feel their dog understands them, too, recalling that it took about six months to get to that point through bonding activities like playing fetch (50%) or taking them on walks (48%).
PETS

