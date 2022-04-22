Dogs and Bocascopes

Almost every dog owner is familiar with the zoomies—those random bursts of energy that cause your pup to spin in circles, make a flying leap over the couch, or jet off as soon as you unhook their leash at the park. We know why dogs chase their tails, but why do dogs get the zoomies? Pet zoomies are definitely one of those hyper dog behaviors that pet owners have come to expect, but they actually have a technical name—frenetic random activity periods, or FRAPs—and can tell you a lot more about your pup’s mood, including levels of dog anxiety, than you might think.

