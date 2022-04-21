ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ Investar Holding Corp. (ISTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $10.1 million. The bank, based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...

www.greenwichtime.com

Benzinga

Union Pacific: Q1 Earnings Insights

Union Pacific UNP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Union Pacific beat estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.55. Revenue was up $859.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Tractor Supply: Q1 Earnings Insights

Tractor Supply TSCO reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Tractor Supply beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $1.65 versus an estimate of $1.41. Revenue was up $232.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

NextEra Energy: Q1 Earnings Insights

NextEra Energy NEE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NextEra Energy beat estimated earnings by 7.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.74 versus an estimate of $0.69. Revenue was down $836.00 million from the same...
Reuters

Blackstone's first-quarter earnings surge 63%

April 21 (Reuters) - Blackstone Inc (BX.N) said on Thursday its first-quarter distributable earnings jumped 63% as a strong performance from its real estate and credit businesses offset a weak showing from its hedge funds unit. The world's largest manager of alternative assets saw distributable earnings, which represent the cash...
Benzinga

A Preview Of TrueBlue's Earnings

TrueBlue TBI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-04-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that TrueBlue will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. TrueBlue bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
US News and World Report

Schindler Profit Lower but Beats Estimate

(Reuters) - Swiss elevator and escalator maker Schindler on Friday reported a drop in first-quarter net profit but beat the consensus forecast despite supply chain woes, cost inflation, coronavirus lockdowns and market contraction in China. The company's net profit of 144 million Swiss francs ($151.07 million) was below the year-earlier...
MarketWatch

Schlumberger stock rallies after profit and revenue beat expectations, dividend boosted by 40%

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, +2.46% rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil services company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and announced a 40% increase in its dividend. Net income rose to $510 million, or 36 cents a share, from $299 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 33 cents. Revenue grew 14.1% to $5.96 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.91 billion, as the company's Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance and Well Construction business exceeded expectations while Production Systems came up shy. Separately, the new quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents a share, up from 12.5 cents, will be payable July 14 to shareholders of record on June 1. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $40.65, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.72%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
MarketWatch

HCA shares slide 10.6% premarket after revenue miss and lowered guidance

HCA Healthcare Inc. shares HCA, -18.87% slid 10.6% in premarket trade Friday, after the operator of hospitals and walk-in centers missed revenue estimates for the first quarter and lowered its guidance, hurt by inflation and rising costs. The company posted net income of $1.273 billion, or $4.14 a share, for the quarter, compared with $1.423 billion, or $4.14 a share, in the year-earlier period, missing the $4.25 FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $14.945 billion from $13.997 billion a year ago, ahead of the $14.720 billion FactSet consensus. "We had a number of positive volume and revenue indicators," Chief Executive Sam Hazen said in a statement. "Unfortunately, they were offset by higher than expected inflationary pressures on labor costs." Same-facility admissions rose 2.1% in the quarter and same facility equivalent admissions rose 5%. Same facility emergency room visits rose 14.6%, and same facility inpatient surgeries rose 0.8%, while same facility outpatient surgeries rose 6.8%. HCA lowered its full-year guidance and now sees revenue of $59.5 billion to $61.5 billion compared with guidance offered in January of $60.0 billion to $62.0 billion. It expects EPS to range from $16.40 to $17.60 compared with January guidance of $18.40 to $19.20. Shares have gained 34% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Fastenal: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST). The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share. On Tuesday, Fastenal will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $0.31 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
