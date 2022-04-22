ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BSO, Creative Alliance Raise Over $40K For Ukraine In Benefit Concert

By Annie Rose Ramos
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cENdM_0fGgmptH00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra teamed up Thursday with the Creative Alliance to hold a benefit to support Ukraine, raising thousands.

Customers were allowed to pay-as-you-wish for the tickets. Proceeds went to the International Rescue Committee “to help get people out of the Ukraine and settled safely,” said Joel Michael-Schwartz, a mandolinist who performed and helped organize the benefit.

The fundraiser brought Baltimoreans of Ukrainian descent, like Paula Burger, who was wearing her mother’s Ukrainian dance costume for the event.

Jay Bonstingl said he has friends in Ukraine, and he’s scared to death for their lives. Vera Smolyaninova moved from Ukraine to Maryland in 1995. Before she attended Thursday’s concert, she spoke to her sister and mother in Ukraine.

“Half of the time they spend in shelters because of the air raid sirens,” she said.

But even without a personal connection, the war in Ukraine is disturbing to everyone. Carol, breaking down in tears, said “it just breaks my heart to see those children and to see them bombing schools, how can they do that?”

The concert paid homage to Ukrainian culture. BSO’s conductor, Jonathon Heyward, read the Ukrainian National Anthem before his orchestra played it.

“Ukraine’s glory has not yet died, nor her freedom,” he read.

The BSO said roughly 1,100 people attended Thursday’s benefit and according to their early ticket pre-sales, they have generated upwards of $40,000 for the International Rescue Committee.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Baltimore

Ukrainian Filmmaker To Premiere NHL Documentary In Baltimore County, Proceeds To Benefit Ukraine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — This weekend in Baltimore County, a Ukrainian filmmaker is premiering his documentary about Ukrainian hockey players in the NHL to raise money for war relief efforts in Ukraine.   Volodymyr Mula’s film UKE: The Untold Story of Hockey Legends is being shown only once this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Flagship Cinemas Eastpoint and FPX Events.   The film features hockey players of Ukranian descent who Mula interviewed and did research on from 2017 to 2020.   “My message my goal is to show that we have a lot of Stanley Cup winners with Ukrainian background,” said Mula.   Mula found dozens of players...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Deadline

Hollywood’s Sound Community Answers Call To Send Much-Needed Walkie-Talkies To Aid Ukraine Relief Efforts

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood’s sound community is pitching in to deliver encrypted walkie-talkies and satellite phones to Ukrainians in disaster zones cut off from communication. Organizers say that 100 walkie-talkies were recently delivered to Kyiv and that more are on the way. Safe&Sound Ukraine, a grassroots fundraising effort led by Xenia Vinogradova, a Kyiv-based sound mixer, is seeking to raise $200,000 to source and acquire digital communication devices for aid, rescue and evacuation personnel inside the war-torn nation. To date, it has raised nearly $85,000 in donations that go to United Help Ukraine, a US 501(c)(3) nonprofit...
CHARITIES
Vice

The US Is Finally Helping Ukraine’s Air Force

The Pentagon is budging on its previous pledge to not help provide desperately needed aerial power to Ukraine’s air force. In recent days, two senior Pentagon officials told media that an element of the international arms transfer efforts to Ukraine includes spare parts for the country’s damaged fighter planes. As a result, Ukraine was able to put 20 of its planes back in the skies while the Russian military has amassed a large force in Donbas in its pursuit of taking a chunk of the strategically vital east.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Benefit Concert#Wjz#The Creative Alliance#Baltimoreans#Ukrainian
Futurity

Expert: Putin has made a ‘tragic mistake’ with Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin “made a tragic mistake,” by embarking on war with Ukraine, says Randall Stone. “It appears credible that Putin would be willing to escalate,” says Stone, an expert on Russian and Eastern European politics who serves as the director of the University of Rochester’s Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies. “Why? Because he was willing to take the risk of the invasion in the first place. He has chosen to put himself in a position where if we intervened, he loses, and probably loses everything, not just Ukraine, but his regime, maybe his life.”
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Videos: Fire mysteriously breaks out at Russian missile facility

A fire mysteriously broke out at a Russian military research facility on Thursday. Multiple videos shared on social media showed the fire at the Central Research Institute of the Aerospace Defense Forces in the city of Tver. The city is located about 111 miles from the Russian capital city of Moscow.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Mikhail Nagamov: Commander of Russian sapper regiment ‘killed in Ukraine’

Russia has reportedly lost another colonel in its troubled invasion of Ukraine.Reports in Russian media say Mikhail Nagamov, 41, was killed during fighting in Ukraine on 13 April.He was said to have been leader of an engineers, or sapper, regiment from the town of Rostov in the Yaroslavl region, around 130 miles northeast of Moscow. Several reports cited a post by a page on Russian social media platform VK called Suslonger city administration. Suslonger is a small town some 400 miles east of Moscow.The post said “fellow villager” Nagamov attended the local secondary school, finishing in 1997.Almost all comments...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Left to starve in their tomb: Putin orders troops to seal Mariupol's last defenders - and thousands of civilians - in steelwork catacombs and 'not to let a fly escape' as Vladimir declares city 'liberated'

Thousands of civilians face starving to death in captured Mariupol after Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to seal shut the Azovstal steelworks. The complex was the last bastion of Ukrainian resistance in the port city but Putin has ordered his forces to completely block it off, 'so even a fly cannot escape'.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian general reveals plan to invade Moldova next

Nearly two months after Russia invaded Ukraine, a Russian general described Russia’s next phase of military operations as what may be an invasion of Moldova. In comments reported by the Russian state-run TASS news agency on Friday, Russian Maj. Gen. Rustam Minnekaev, Deputy Commander of the Central Military District, said the “second phase” of Russian military operations in Ukraine will focus on establishing a “land corridor” between Russia, the Russian-occupied territory of Crimea, and Transnistria, which is a pro-Russian breakaway region of neighboring Moldova.
MILITARY
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
55K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy