ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Dodgers' Busch clubs pair of home runs

MLB
 2 days ago

Michael Busch has spent the last season plus 12 games with Double-A Tulsa. His performance makes it likely his time in the Texas League could be nearing an end. After homering and tallying three hits on Wednesday night, baseball's No. 66 overall prospect left the yard twice more on Thursday in...

www.mlb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

All-Star Pitcher Announces He Needs Tommy John Surgery

On Saturday, Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means announced that he’s set to undergo Tommy John surgery. The All-Star lefty took to Twitter to break the news. “Hey all, just wanted to put a statement out. After multiple MRI’s it’s confirmed that I need Tommy John surgery,” he wrote. “I’m obviously disappointed, but more motivated than ever. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to watching what this team can do this year. I’ll be back. Go O’s.”
BALTIMORE, MD
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Questioning Baseballs Used By MLB

On Monday night, Gavin Lux barreled a ball 103.4 mph with a launch angle of 28 degrees off Atlanta Braves starter Huascar Ynoa in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 7-4 win, yet had nothing to show for it. Balls hit like that post an expected batting average of .860, but...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Chicago

Mark Leiter Jr. gives up three hits, two runs as Cubs lose to Pirates

CHICAGO (AP) — Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Thursday night. The Pirates rebounded from a three-game sweep at Milwaukee with nine hits in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago. Pittsburgh starter Bryce Wilson allowed Rafael Ortega's leadoff single in the first, then walked three straight batters. Jonathan Villar added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, and Seiya Suzuki had an RBI groundout in the second for a 3-0 edge. Vogelbach homered in the third, and Tsutsugo's double made...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Tulsa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Sports
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: 5 Prospect Hitters Off To A Good Start

The minor league teams for the Dodgers have been playing for at least two weeks now. Even though it is early let’s take a look at five hitters that are off to a hot start. This list is only for players that have not fulfilled their rookie status in the major leagues so we are excluding players like Kevin Pillar, Zach McKinstry, Jason Martin, and Eddy Alvarez. These are small sample sizes but all of these players are building off of success from last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Edwin Rios not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Edwin Rios is sitting Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Rios is being replaced at designated hitter by Justin Turner versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 17 plate appearances this season, Rios has a .250 batting average with a .732 OPS, 1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Delvin Pérez
NBC San Diego

Padres Drop Series Opener Against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres 4-game win streak came to end Friday night at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers hit 3 home runs and used 6 pitchers to hold the Padres batters in check during a 6-1 victory. With the win the Dodgers improved their National League...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Pipeline#Double A Tulsa#The Texas League#Multihomer#Dodgers#Tulsadrillers#Mlb Com
MLB

Girardi: 'Too soon to decide anything' on Stott

PHILADELPHIA -- This is the first time in Bryson Stott’s life that he has been on a baseball team and not played. He has not started since Monday in Colorado. He has not played since Tuesday, when he pinch-hit in the ninth inning. Stott is boxed out, for the moment, because others are hot and he is not. He is batting .133 (4-for-30) with one double, three RBIs and a .328 OPS. Alec Bohm made his fifth consecutive start at third base on Saturday. He is batting .440 (11-for-25) with two doubles, one home run, nine RBIs and a 1.095 OPS. Johan Camargo made his third consecutive start at shortstop while Didi Gregorius recovers from a bruised left hand. Camargo is batting .368 (14-for-38) with two doubles, one home run, six RBIs and a .900 OPS.
MLB
NBC Sports

Bohm's game-winning hit leads Phillies past Brewers to begin homestand

The Phillies tried to beat themselves Friday night but ended up rallying to beat the Milwaukee Brewers instead. Alec Bohm singled home the tying and go-ahead runs during a three-run, eighth-inning rally as the Phils opened a seven-game homestand with a 4-2 win at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies have...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Each team's potential future closer

While the evolution of the big league pitching staffs continues and how a closer is employed might continue to change, there is still something different about a short reliever with plus stuff coming in and shutting the door in key situations. These stoppers need to have a certain mentality and, more often than not, it’s combined with some kind of high-octane fastball-breaking ball combination.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FOX Sports

Padres take on the Dodgers on home winning streak

LINE: Dodgers -174, Padres +149; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to keep their four-game home win streak intact when they play the Los Angeles Dodgers. San Diego has gone 5-2 in home games and 9-5 overall. The Padres have hit 12 total home...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB

Belli handling the heat much better in '22

In two years, Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger went from the National League's Most Valuable Player to one of the least valuable players (in terms of wins above replacement) in the sport. The 26-year-old still has a ways to go to get back to the MVP-level player he was in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB

Everything you need to know about Miggy’s 3,000 hits

On June 20, 2003, a 20-year-old left fielder named Miguel Cabrera -- four years removed from signing out of Venezuela -- made his Major League debut. This was long enough ago that the team he played for was called the Florida Marlins, while the opponents went by the Tampa Bay Devil Rays. The starting lineups included current Twins manager Rocco Baldelli and Hall of Famer Ivan Rodriguez.
MLB
MLB

These 3 Brewers may have turned the corner

PHILADELPHIA -- Through four innings on Saturday at Citizens Bank Park, it felt like more of the same for the Brewers and starter Adrian Houser. A couple of miscues led to some early runs for the Phillies, while the Brewers were once again being held scoreless behind Houser, who had received no runs of support over 9 1/3 innings in his first two starts. But that all changed in the fifth inning when Hunter Renfroe ripped a leadoff double -- one of his three hits on the day -- that served as the turning point in Milwaukee's 5-3 comeback win.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy