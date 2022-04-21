Jaguars hosted Wyoming LB Chad Muma on a pre-draft visit

The Jacksonville Jaguars need to take a linebacker to pair with new free agent Foyesade Oluokun after they released Myles Jack earlier this offseason. One option the Jaguars are exploring as a replacement is Wyoming Cowboys linebacker, Chad Muma.

Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reported that he visited the Jacksonville Jaguars recently along with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. Muma has also completed private workouts with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

Muma tallied 142 tackles, including 85 that were solo, to go with three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble during his junior season in 2021. Overall, he played in 33 games for the Cowboys and garnered 266 total tackles (19 of which were for loss).

As the tackles for loss indicate, Muma was a strong defender against the run last season and registered a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 91.1. He also was solid in coverage with a 77.7 grade in that category.

Muma is projected to go anywhere between the second or third round in next week’s 2022 NFL draft. He would be an excellent addition to go with Oluokun because of his pass coverage abilities.