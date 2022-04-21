ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jaguars hosted Wyoming LB Chad Muma on a pre-draft visit

By Zachary Huber
 2 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars need to take a linebacker to pair with new free agent Foyesade Oluokun after they released Myles Jack earlier this offseason. One option the Jaguars are exploring as a replacement is Wyoming Cowboys linebacker, Chad Muma.

Kyle Newman of the Denver Post reported that he visited the Jacksonville Jaguars recently along with the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. Muma has also completed private workouts with the Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints.

Muma tallied 142 tackles, including 85 that were solo, to go with three interceptions, 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble during his junior season in 2021. Overall, he played in 33 games for the Cowboys and garnered 266 total tackles (19 of which were for loss).

As the tackles for loss indicate, Muma was a strong defender against the run last season and registered a Pro Football Focus run defense grade of 91.1. He also was solid in coverage with a 77.7 grade in that category.

Muma is projected to go anywhere between the second or third round in next week’s 2022 NFL draft. He would be an excellent addition to go with Oluokun because of his pass coverage abilities.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WR Desean Jackson interested in playing for Packers in 2022

A chance to play with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers might be enough to convince veteran wide receiver Desean Jackson to return to the NFL for the 2022 season. Jackson, who has played 14 seasons, told Ashley Nicole Moss of SINow.com he is considering retirement but that the Packers are one of the teams with the kind of situation that could lure him back to play in 2022. He also mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns and Denver Broncos.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The new era, and new energy of Oregon football: 5 takeaways from the Ducks spring game

The opening kickoff at the Oregon Ducks’ annual spring game on Saturday took place at 1:09 p.m. By 1:10 p.m., there was an energy spreading throughout the crowd at Autzen Stadium that hasn’t been felt for the better part of a decade. We knew that Dan Lanning, Kenny Dillingham, Tosh Lupoi, and the new-look Oregon coaching staff were going to want to make a good first impression, but it’s hard to imagine them getting off to a better start than they did. On the first play from scrimmage, QB Bo Nix dropped a dime to WR Seven McGee, who was streaking through...
EUGENE, OR
