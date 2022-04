While Andrew Painter is off to a spotless start to his professional career, his effort was only part of the story for Single-A Clearwater on Saturday night. The Phillies' No. 3 prospect struck out 14 while allowing one hit and no walks in five innings, and relievers Malik Binns and Tommy McCollum fanned four apiece in the final four innings for a combined 22-strikeout effort in the Threshers' 3-0 win over Tampa. The performance is tied for the most strikeouts by a Minor League team since at least 2005 (the Major League record is 20).

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO