Panera Bread Unlimited Sip Club Trial: Free for MyPanera members

Panera Bread is expanding its unlimited drink offerings in an effort to increase existing and new customers' visit frequency and spending. Last year, the company launched its $8.99 Coffee Club subscription for MyPanera members, which has successfully driven strong transaction momentum during breakfast. The subscription offers unlimited refills of hot coffee, iced coffee, or hot tea. As of the end of 2021, Panera has approximately 600,000 Coffee Club subscribers, with new customers accounting for about 43% of the total. Compared to non-My Panera members, coffee subscribers spent up to 11 times more annually in fiscal 2021.
