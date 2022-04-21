ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panera Bread Unlimited Sip Club Trial: Free for MyPanera members

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMyPanera members can try out the Unlimited Sip Club for free through...

The Independent

Burger King is giving away thousands of free whoppers after ‘app glitch’

Burger King is giving away thousands of meat- and plant-based whopper burgers for free after its app suffered a “technical glitch” earlier this week.The chain is asking users to check their apps to see if they are one of the customers who have received a coupon for a free burger.“Burger King lovers are in for a tasty treat following a whopper of a technical glitch at Burger King HQ, as the fast-food chain has mistakenly issued thousands of free Whopper coupons to app users nationwide,” a statement from the fast food restaurant said.Those in possession of the coupon will have...
Thrillist

Here's How to Get a Dozen Glazed Donuts from Krispy Kreme for $1

April is here, and for today, and today only, fans can celebrate the beginning of the month with Krispy Kreme. The donut company is offering donut lovers $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of a Chocolate Glazed dozen. To take advantage of the 24-donut deal, you'll need to order...
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
Jenn Leach

Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.
The Independent

Woman sparks debate after claiming she grows plant collection by taking branches off plants in businesses

A woman has sparked a debate on social media after claiming that she has grown her own collection of plants by taking pieces off of the plants she encounters in businesses.Rae, who goes by the username @raaee____ on TikTok, made the claim in a video posted this week, in which she could be seen sitting at a restaurant table and snapping a branch off of a nearby hanging plant.“When someone asks where do you get all your plants,” the TikToker wrote in a text caption on the video, which saw her laughing as she placed the leafy branch in front...
GARDENING
Popculture

Panera Bread Reveals a Spicy New Sandwich

Lovers looking to try something new, there's a new chicken sandwich coming on March 30. Restaurant News reports that the soup, salad, and sandwich fast food chain is introducing new items: Chef's Chicken Sandwiches. There are two chicken sandwich options: the "Signature Take" and the "Spicy Take." Both start at just $10.99 with a promise of high quality and clean ingredients.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Chipotle customer shares hack on how to get a $2 burrito

A TikTok video has gone viral after a user shared her secret “life hack” to score a $2 burrito at Chipotle.“Life hack for when you’re hungry and a little broke,” TikTok user Hannah Hutson wrote in the video. In the clip, which has since gained more than 489,000 views on the app, Hutson instructs her followers to order a pinto bean and cheese burrito, and Chipotle employees will charge the two toppings as side orders. “It’s literally $1.94 and it slaps I order it even when I have $$$” she said.A burrito at Chipotle Mexican Grill — an American...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Taco Bell Adds a Cool New Menu Item (Your Move, Chipotle)

Taco Bell loves new menu items. The fast-food chain seems to change up its offerings weekly (although it's not that often). During the worst of the covid pandemic, that strategy was put on hold as the Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain switched its focus to getting orders out quickly and had to drop some beloved menu items. Some popular items didn't make the cut, including Mexican pizza, a Taco Bell original that has a surprisingly devout following.
RESTAURANTS
FOXBusiness

Panera Bread’s new Unlimited Sip Club subscription foreshadows return to public markets

Panera Bread is expanding its unlimited drink offerings in an effort to increase existing and new customers' visit frequency and spending. Last year, the company launched its $8.99 Coffee Club subscription for MyPanera members, which has successfully driven strong transaction momentum during breakfast. The subscription offers unlimited refills of hot coffee, iced coffee, or hot tea. As of the end of 2021, Panera has approximately 600,000 Coffee Club subscribers, with new customers accounting for about 43% of the total. Compared to non-My Panera members, coffee subscribers spent up to 11 times more annually in fiscal 2021.
FOOD & DRINKS
WFAA

Want to get paid $10K to eat tacos? This Texas-based job might be for you

TEXAS, USA — Getting paid $10,000 to taste and review the best-tasting tacos across Texas?. Taco-bout the dream job. (Sorry, we couldn't resist). Texas-based food delivery service, Favor, is hiring for a "Chief Taco Officer" (CTO) to travel across the Lone Star State to discover and review select tacos.
TEXAS STATE

