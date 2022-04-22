k9 Jinx Memorial Service

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Two teens are dead after a crash early Saturday morning according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened at 2:24 a.m. on the west side of downtown Pueblo on the 4th Street Bridge. Officers say two cars were involved. According to police, a car was traveling eastbound...
A BRIDE and her caterer have been arrested after guests were left sick when they were allegedly served drug-laced food. Danya Glenny, the bride, and caterer Joycelyn Bryant, are now facing charges of tampering, negligence and marijuana delivery. Guests of the event in Florida, which took place on February 19,...
CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Sierra Rodriguez was reported missing from her home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white […]
A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
When Stacey Staton Elam’s dog Chris ran away, she was devastated. The black poodle mix, named in memory of her late husband, was helping her cope with his death. “Chris got me through the most horrible time in my life, and when he got lost, it was like I had lost a connection to my husband,” Elam wrote in a Facebook message to McClatchy News.
OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Otero County Sheriff’s announced an evacuation notice for an area near Highway 350 on Friday just before 2 p.m., one of just several burning in southern Colorado on Friday. The evacuation order by the Otero County Sheriff’s Office for an area along Highway 350 was lifted just before 3 p.m.
According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon.
In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out.
The ranger that's filming...
PUEBLO, Colo. — Look out TikTok, there is a new police department online and it is showing out. Tuesday, @pueblopoliceofficial surprised users with a video of three officers participating in (and killing) the Left-right Pushup Challenge. The video is the latest in the department’s recent attempt to join the popular social media platform. Other videos […]
My daughter is an upper elementary schooler and is starting to really navigate the waters of social interactions with adults. I have written before about how I make her call and set up her own playdates. I think it's important that she learns how to not only talk to adult humans on the phone but also face a small amount of rejection now when they can't come over so it won't be such a blow in the future. Calling to invite friends over has also inadvertently brought up another point of discussion that I was kind of blindsided by recently.
A motorcyclist is lucky to be alive after an accident on Northbound Interstate 25 in Thornton on Saturday. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 p.m. near the 104th Avenue Exit. According to The Denver Channel, Aaron Hughes caught the accident on his dashcam. The video shows a white 2006-2010...
Have window wells? Colorado Parks and Wildlife is reminding you to keep them covered to help keep animals out. According to a recent CPW tweet, the Castle Rock Police Department has responded to multiple reports of fox kits found in window wells around town. Presumably, the animals are seeking to use the window well as a den.
According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
LA JUNTA, Colo. — One teenager is behind bars and another is recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting just after midnight Thursday. At 12:15 a.m., La Junta Police Department Officers, Otero County Sherriff’s Office Deputies, and the La Junta Fire Department responded to the 900 block of West 4th Street, which is near Fairview […]
Emergency crews responded to an explosion in downtown Montrose on Wednesday afternoon at about 3 PM. The explosion and subsequent fire was located on the corner of North 1st Street, between Park Avenue and Uncompahgre Avenue, according to Montrose Fire-Rescue. A report from 9News would later clarify that the incident took place inside of Hartman Brothers medical supply.
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire started in Teller County on Friday south of Florissant, called the Bullion Fire. Evacuations for the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision were issued soon after 5 p.m. At about 6:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced the fire was about five acres and evacuations were still underway in the area of Bullion Circle.
Comments / 0