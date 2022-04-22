ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
k9 Jinx Memorial Service

KKTV

Two teens dead after Pueblo crash early Saturday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Two teens are dead after a crash early Saturday morning according to the Pueblo Police Department. It happened at 2:24 a.m. on the west side of downtown Pueblo on the 4th Street Bridge. Officers say two cars were involved. According to police, a car was traveling eastbound...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Teenage girl missing from Cañon City

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Sierra Rodriguez was reported missing from her home Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. She is 5’1″ tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue and white […]
CANON CITY, CO
Daily Mail

British trainee dental nurse, 26, flies to US to marry her 'goofball' pen pal, 35, who is a double murderer on death row, after telling family she was going on holiday to Disney World

A British trainee dental nurse said she was going to Disney World before she flew to Arizona and married a death row inmate who killed two people and dumped one of their bodies in an alley. Rebecca Short, 26, from Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, told her family she was on holiday...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
OutThere Colorado

Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon. In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out. The ranger that's filming...
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Pueblo Police Department tackles TikTok

PUEBLO, Colo. — Look out TikTok, there is a new police department online and it is showing out. Tuesday, @pueblopoliceofficial surprised users with a video of three officers participating in (and killing) the Left-right Pushup Challenge. The video is the latest in the department’s recent attempt to join the popular social media platform. Other videos […]
PUEBLO, CO
KISS 106

Is It Outdated that I Teach My Daughter to Address Her Friends’ Parents with a Mr. or Ms. Salutation?

My daughter is an upper elementary schooler and is starting to really navigate the waters of social interactions with adults. I have written before about how I make her call and set up her own playdates. I think it's important that she learns how to not only talk to adult humans on the phone but also face a small amount of rejection now when they can't come over so it won't be such a blow in the future. Calling to invite friends over has also inadvertently brought up another point of discussion that I was kind of blindsided by recently.
KIDS
OutThere Colorado

Colorado wildfire deemed human-caused, started "a few feet" off trail

According to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, the recent 'NCAR fire' was human-caused, started just feet off-trail. A recent press release from the organization details that the fire was started by a person "just a few feet off" Bear Canyon Trail, but that they have no active leads on who may have caused it. Whether or not the start of the blaze is thought to be intentional was not addressed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

La Junta teenager arrested after shooting 15-year-old

LA JUNTA, Colo. — One teenager is behind bars and another is recovering from gunshot wounds following a shooting just after midnight Thursday. At 12:15 a.m., La Junta Police Department Officers, Otero County Sherriff’s Office Deputies, and the La Junta Fire Department responded to the 900 block of West 4th Street, which is near Fairview […]
LA JUNTA, CO
KKTV

Evacuation orders lifted for a fire burning south of Florissant in the area of Colorado Mountain Estates

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildfire started in Teller County on Friday south of Florissant, called the Bullion Fire. Evacuations for the Colorado Mountain Estates subdivision were issued soon after 5 p.m. At about 6:10 p.m. the sheriff’s office announced the fire was about five acres and evacuations were still underway in the area of Bullion Circle.
FLORISSANT, CO

