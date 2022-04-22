ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power's first NHL goal helps power Sabres to victory

By Paul Hamilton
WGR550
WGR550
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IeU5j_0fGgXFNA00

(WGR 550) – The Buffalo Sabres won their third-straight game on Thursday night, and fourth game in five attempts, with a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils.

However, that wasn’t the big story on the night.

As the game neared the halfway point of the third period and with the Sabres leading 3-2, 2021 No. 1 overall pick Owen Power jumped into a big opening and took a pass from Jeff Skinner - who was down on one knee - to score his first NHL goal.

Skinner was so happy for the 19-year-old, he jumped up to his skates and got the puck for the rookie defenseman. Power scored his first goal in the NHL, against the Devils, in just his fifth NHL game.

Power was, once again, all over the ice, playing 22:21 of ice-time. Along with forward Tage Thompson, he was on the ice for four of Buffalo’s five goals.

The ice was horrible in New Jersey on Thursday, which led to this becoming a sloppy game. That’s why Craig Anderson got first star honors, because both teams were turning the bouncing puck over and the 40-year-old goalie had to make numerous big saves.

The Devils came into the game 0-for-25 on the power play, and had given up 11 shorthanded goals on the season. You could tell they had no confidence with the man advantage, and the Sabres scored two shorthanded goals in 47 seconds to take a 2-0. Kyle Okposo flipped a puck from outside the blue line that goalie Andrew Hammond whiffed on. Then, Alex Tuch converted a Victor Olofsson rebound for the second shorty.

A few weeks ago in Chicago, Thompson shattered his stick on a one-timer that still went in for a game-winning goal. On Thursday, Olofsson made a nice cross-ice pass in the right circle to Rasmus Dahlin, who snapped his stick in half on the one-timer. The shot hit Devils forward Dawson Mercer in the leg and into the net for a 3-0 Sabres lead.

The panic in the Sabres' game when things went wrong has been gone for about two months now. When a 3-0 lead became 3-2, they just worked harder and played even better to put the game away.

It was eventually Skinner streaking to the net, taking a pass from Thompson to put the game away late in the third.

The Sabres had other great opportunities in this game, but they hit some posts and didn’t get the chance to shoot on open nets, because the puck was bouncing and they couldn’t get the puck to sit down.

Olofsson had three assists in the game, giving him six assists in five games. He also had two goals in those games.

The Sabres winger has improved his game immensely in the past two months, as it's not only goals he’s scoring. Olofsson has been better in the offensive zone, on the forecheck, and being patient with the puck.

The off-ice officials had a real hard time with the official score sheet on Thursday. They had the Devils 0-for-4 on the power play, when it was actually 0-for-5.

That’s the first time Buffalo has had to kill off five penalties since March 7, covering 21 games.

The players really don’t want this season to end, but it’s down to three more games against the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks.

It all starts Saturday afternoon against the Isles, as Buffalo will have the chance for its first four-game winning streak of the season.

***Photo: Buffalo Sabres ( @BuffaloSabres )

Photo credit Losi & Gangi

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings jobbed by officials against Penguins [Video]

We’ve got another edition of “NHL Officiating Circus” for you. The Pittsburgh Penguins took a 5-2 lead over the Detroit Red Wings this afternoon at Little Caesars Arena after forward Evgeni Malkin (who wasn’t suspended by the NHL back in the 2009 Cup Finals after instigating a fight in the final few minutes of Game 2) deposited the puck past goaltender Thomas Greiss, who had just stopped Jake Guentzel’s shot a moment before.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WGR550

Power, penalty kill shine in New Jersey

Visiting the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center on Thursday, the Buffalo Sabres put up five goals, including a pair of shorthanded tallies, and another from a touted first overall pick in a 5-2 win. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
The Game Haus

NHL Top Breakout Players: 2021-22 Season

The 2021-22 NHL season was filled with surprises and shocks. A handful of these surprises included players that overcame their projections and emerged as superstars. Here are 5 players that defied expectations and broke out into star players. Jack Hughes, C, New Jersey Devils. The 2019 first overall pick, Jack...
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins reach 100 points by routing Red Wings

Several Pittsburgh Penguins reached milestones Saturday through their 7-2 rout of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Captain Sidney Crosby reached the 30-goal mark. His linemate, Rickard Rakell, netted his 20th goal of the season. All-Star defenseman Kris Letang matched his career-high in points (67). Future...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala & Kaprizov Help Secure Win Over Canucks

The Minnesota Wild met up with the Vancouver Canucks in the first game of their back-to-back on Thursday (April 21). The first period was fast-paced, back and forth action but neither team could find the back of the net until the second. To start the middle period, the Wild snuck one in but the Canucks stormed back to tie it a little over 30 seconds later. That didn’t silence the Wild as they scored to take the lead and again the Canucks came back to tie it at two.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Hellberg Adds Wild Card to Goaltending Situation

Considering that they currently average 3.79 goals-against per game, it makes sense that the Detroit Red Wings brought it upon themselves to take a look at their goaltending situation. What maybe doesn’t make as much sense is how they went about addressing it. With just a month left in...
DETROIT, MI
WGR550

Sabres beat Islanders in chippy battle

The Buffalo Sabres extended their win streak to a season-best four games on Saturday afternoon with a 5-3 win over the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center. Jonathan Koziol has a complete game recap:
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Kyle Okposo
CBS New York

Thompson scores 37th in Sabres' win over Islanders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 37th goal during a three-goal, second-period surge, and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the New York Islanders 5-3 on Saturday in a game between two non-playoff teams.Jeff Skinner, with his 33rd of the season, stuffed in Thompson's rebound with 7:20 left to secure the win after Buffalo nearly squandered a 4-1 third-period lead. Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored, and Dustin Tokarski stopped 19 shots.The Sabres hung on for their fourth straight victory, the team's best since a 10-game run in November 2018."It's something we can build confidence in. You come down late...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Buffalo Sabres
WGR550

Tage Thompson looks to stay hot in New Jersey

The Buffalo Sabres have won three of their last four games, and the hot Tage Thompson is a good reason why. Thompson has points in four-straight games, scoring four goals with five points. Paul Hamilton has Thursday’s game preview:
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Okposo, Tuch score short-handed goals, Sabres beat Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — Kyle Okposo and Alex Tuch scored short-handed goals less than a minute apart in the second period, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night.Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Jeff Skinner also scored, and 40-year-old Craig Anderson had 29 saves for the Sabres in this matchup of teams eliminated from playoff contention.Nikita Okhotiuk scored in his NHL debut and Jesper Boqvist also scored for the Devils."It was unreal. It's hard to explain those feelings when you step on the ice. It's all positive things," said Okhotiuk, a 21-year-old Russian. "And then the first...
NEWARK, NJ
FOX 2

Blues win in overtime after squandering big lead, 5-4

Justin Faulk’s second goal of the game came thirty seconds into overtime and lifted the Blues to a 5-4 win over the Coyotes on Saturday night in Arizona. The Blues held a comfortable 4-1 lead at the beginning of the third period, but three unanswered Coyotes goals send the game to overtime. The Blues started […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Best Defensive Partner for Owen Power

Now that he has spent a few games in the NHL, Owen Power has shown the tip of the iceberg as far as his skillset goes. With that in mind, his playstyle is still rough around the edges, and he could use some structure to his gameplay. Head coach Don Granato has put Power in almost every situation so far to presumably test where he may fit into the roster’s grand scheme, and it is fairly easy to notice what he needs in his defensive partner.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
New Jersey Devils
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
Reuters

Montreal Canadiens great Guy Lafleur dies at 70

April 22 (Reuters) - Guy Lafleur, a Hockey Hall of Fame ice hockey player who won five Stanley Cups during a storied 17-year NHL career spent primarily with the Montreal Canadiens, has died at the age of 70, his former team said on Friday. Lafleur, who began his NHL career...
NHL
NHL

Sabres defeat Islanders for fourth straight victory

BUFFALO -- Jeff Skinner and Tage Thompson each had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to a season-long four games with a 5-3 victory against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Saturday. Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Dahlin and Vinnie Hinostroza scored, Victor...
BUFFALO, NY
WGR550

WGR550

Buffalo, NY
692
Followers
3K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Buffalo, including the Bills, Sabres and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wgr550

Comments / 0

Community Policy