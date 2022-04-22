ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

How to watch Rangers vs. A's FREE on Apple TV+

MLB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday night’s game between the Rangers and the A's -- which is Oakland's first divisional matchup of the season -- will air exclusively on Apple TV+. It will not be available on your local cable provider or MLB.TV. But don’t worry, the game can be watched for free...

www.mlb.com

