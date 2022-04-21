ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma football showcases alternative logo at midfield for spring game

By Ben Dackiw
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OO9oT_0fGgT0n000

The state of Oklahoma outline logo will return to Owen Field’s 50-yard-line for the Oklahoma Sooners’ spring game on Saturday, and, oh boy, is it a beauty.

After making its debut at the 2014 spring game in a fan vote win, the outline logo has been a fan-favorite, appearing on plenty of Sooners merchandise.

The logo this year has a bit of a different spin on it: a white field instead of the crimson fans have seen in years past.

Personally, I love this logo and want it to stay at midfield permanently.

I mean look at this beauty:

I understand it’s a spring game tradition, but this should be the logo at midfield for every single game.

Actually, no, I take that back.

For nonconference it should be white and for Big 12/SEC matchups it should be crimson.

The rest of the field is looking good as well:

As always, a tip of the hat to the OU groundskeepers. Every year they do an amazing job, week in and week out. They have The Palace looking like exactly that: a kingdom fit for one of the most iconic football programs in the land.

Although this logo is amazing, OU football isn’t the only one to use it.

Another beauty from OU hockey.

It’s just a great logo. When you broadcast the phrase “There’s only one Oklahoma” before each and every game, there should be more Oklahoma in your branding. I’m not asking to put in on the helmet, but the spring game midfield logo should be permanent.

