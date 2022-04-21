ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WATCH: 8-year-old taken by police over stolen bag of chips

By Jenny Goldsberry
 3 days ago

A video of police hauling away an 8-year-old for allegedly stealing a bag of chips from a convenience store went viral on social media, to the extent that the Syracuse Police Department and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul both felt the need to release statements.

Attorney Ben Crump shared the video on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, which was taken on an onlooker's cellphone. Various posts containing the same video have garnered millions of views.

"Syracuse (NY) police officers detained an 8-YEAR-OLD for allegedly stealing a bag of Doritos," Crump's caption read. "Rather than talking to him or handling this incident in a different way, officers chose to escalate this incident and detain an obviously terrified young boy! How traumatizing is this?!"

"The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs," a release from the SPD read. "He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was brought home. Officers met with the child's father, and no charges were filed."


Police promised to investigate further, however.

"Let me just say as a mother: That was a heart-wrenching video to witness," Hochul said at a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. "A child weeping, being pulled by the police officers, put in the back of a police car over a bag of potato chips — at least that’s what the evidence says right now."

Hochul said she was in contact with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh about the situation.

"And, you know, it’s just the realization that in black and brown communities all over our state, and all over our country, they’re not as shocked as others are to see this," the governor said. "Because they’ve been conditioned to a different kind of treatment from policing agencies and others throughout their lives. So that’s a statement that we need to do more."

The Syracuse Police Department arrested just under 400 juveniles in 2020.

Grimlock
2d ago

yes the child was put in the back of the police car and take him to his parents. If anything this child was taught a lesson. now the parents and bystanders are claiming that the police officers were acting like racists and using police brutality. these bystanders and these parents are truly professional victims

"Look at how he maltreated my son": Father outraged after viral video shows police detaining crying 8-year-old boy

The Syracuse Police Department said they are looking into the actions of one of their officers after a viral video showed him detaining a crying 8-year-old boy. The video, which has been viewed thousands of times, shows the crying boy being held from behind by an officer after he was detained for allegedly stealing a bag of chips. The boy was then placed inside a police vehicle.
'Chose not to take a life': DaBaby 'shoots intruder' at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam'ron') says: "N***as get shot every day, B. You'll be aight, n***a. You tough right?"DaBaby captioned the post: "Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain't deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don't bring ya ass back."Earlier,...
Louisiana woman stabbed to death on Facebook Live

The horrifying stabbing murder of a Louisiana woman was streamed on Facebook Live for more than 15 minutes, according to police.Janice David, 34, was tied to a car's steering wheel with jumper cables before being stabbed to death, authorities say.Police spokesperson Sgt L'Jean McKneely said that the man charged with the murder, Earl Lee Johnson, then attempted to set the vehicle on fire.The Advocate reported that someone who saw the stream on Facebook contacted the social media company, which in turn alerted Louisiana State Police. Law enforcement was alerted too late to save the victim's life, but they did make...
