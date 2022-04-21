WATCH: 8-year-old taken by police over stolen bag of chips



A video of police hauling away an 8-year-old for allegedly stealing a bag of chips from a convenience store went viral on social media, to the extent that the Syracuse Police Department and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul both felt the need to release statements.

Attorney Ben Crump shared the video on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday, which was taken on an onlooker's cellphone. Various posts containing the same video have garnered millions of views.

"Syracuse (NY) police officers detained an 8-YEAR-OLD for allegedly stealing a bag of Doritos," Crump's caption read. "Rather than talking to him or handling this incident in a different way, officers chose to escalate this incident and detain an obviously terrified young boy! How traumatizing is this?!"

"The juvenile suspected of larceny was not placed in handcuffs," a release from the SPD read. "He was placed in the rear of a patrol unit where he was brought home. Officers met with the child's father, and no charges were filed."



Police promised to investigate further, however.

"Let me just say as a mother: That was a heart-wrenching video to witness," Hochul said at a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday morning. "A child weeping, being pulled by the police officers, put in the back of a police car over a bag of potato chips — at least that’s what the evidence says right now."

Hochul said she was in contact with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh about the situation.

"And, you know, it’s just the realization that in black and brown communities all over our state, and all over our country, they’re not as shocked as others are to see this," the governor said. "Because they’ve been conditioned to a different kind of treatment from policing agencies and others throughout their lives. So that’s a statement that we need to do more."

The Syracuse Police Department arrested just under 400 juveniles in 2020.