Lake County, CO

Primitive Trail Construction Underway To Hanging Lake

By Jennifer McRae
 2 days ago

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – There is hope that a trail to Hanging Lake will be able to reopen this summer after last summer’s mudslides damaged the popular tourist destination. The White River National Forest is working on a primitive trail to the pristine lake.

First, the trail was ravaged by the Grizzly Creek Fire that burned in Glenwood Canyon in 2020. Then, flash flooding on the burn scar caused massive damage in the canyon, including millions of dollars of devastation on Interstate 70 last summer.

Last August, aerial video of the popular Colorado stop showed the once-turquoise lake possessing a dark brown color . A few weeks later, the lake had returned to its blue color.

Hanging Lake Trail is closed to visitor until further notice and there is concern that it may not fully reopen with a permanent trail for years.

(credit: CBS)

