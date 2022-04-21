ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Crushed by Guardians

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Keuchel (1-1) allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits and one walk with zero strikeouts across one inning to take the loss in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Guardians....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Video: Kyle Schwarber’s Insane Ejection Is Going Viral

Kyle Schwarber certainly got his money’s worth with his ejection from tonight’s Sunday Night Baseball game on ESPN. The Philadelphia Phillies slugger was called out on strikes following a bad call by home plate umpire Angel Hernandez. Hernandez has been having a rough game behind the plate, with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Throws 2.2 innings

Cueto (0-1) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two across 2.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against Triple-A Nashville. Cueto signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox on April 4, and he has been building up his arm strength since. He took another step in that process Saturday, and while the results weren't particularly strong he did throw 53 pitches. Given that he's on a minor-league deal, there's no guarantee that Cueto will be with the White Sox any time in the near future. However, once Cueto is up to speed, the team could opt to utilize him as the fifth starter to replace Vince Velasquez in the rotation.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Adds double, steal in loss

O'Neill went 1-for-3 with an RBI double, a walk and a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Reds. O'Neill knocked in the Cardinals' lone run in the sixth inning with his RBI double. He also drew a walk and stole second in the eighth. O'Neill has struggled a big at the plate so far -- he was hitless in his previous 12 at-bats entering Sunday. The outfielder is slashing .213/.304/.319 with one home run, two doubles, eight RBI, eight runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through 13 contests. He's still penciled into a regular role in the No. 3 spot in the order when he's in the lineup.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Guardians' Sam Hentges: Working well out of bullpen

Hentges allowed two hits and struck out three in two scoreless innings in Sunday's 10-2 loss to the Yankees. This was Hentges' first appearance longer than an inning. He entered the game after Aaron Civale struggled through the first three innings. Hentges has put up a 1.42 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 9:0 K:BB through 6.1 innings to begin the season. The southpaw will likely continue to be an option for bulk relief duties, so he probably won't interest most fantasy managers unless he pitches his way into the rotation.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
CBS Sports

Giants' Jose Alvarez: Logs first hold

Alvarez retired the only batter he faced to earn a hold in Sunday's 12-3 win over the Nationals. Alvarez finished the seventh inning after Logan Webb gave up a double to Cesar Hernandez. Through five appearances, Alvarez has covered 3.2 innings, allowing one run on a hit and two walks with two strikeouts. The lefty reliever was effective in a versatile role last season, though he's unlikely to see many save chances as the Giants already have a crowded closer committee.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Insane Minor League Baseball Throw Is Going Viral

With hundreds of minor league baseball teams around the country, there’s always bound to be at least one player who can make an amazing play that sends everyone into a frenzy. That play came this weekend for outfielder Dylan Harris. During a recent game between the Bowie Baysox and...
AKRON, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Gavin Sheets: In line for increased role

Sheets went 1-for-3 with a walk Sunday against the Twins. Sheets started at first base and hit fifth Sunday, as Jose Abreu shifted to designated hitter. His performance wasn't particularly notable, though he should see sustained playing time either in left field or at designated hitter due to the absence of Eloy Jimenez (hamstring). As a result of a number of other injuries, Sheets was already playing regularly, and he has now collected at least one hit in four consecutive starts.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Yuli Gurriel: Pair of extra-base hits

Gurriel went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored Sunday against Toronto. Gurriel was hitless through his first three at-bats, but he led off both the fifth and seventh innings with a double. He also came around to score on each occasion. Though he's hitting only .213 across 48 plate appearances on the season, Gurriel has now collected at least one hit in four of his last five games.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dallas Keuchel
CBS Sports

Rockies' C.J. Cron: Tallies another RBI

Cron went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's win over Detroit. Cron went hitless in the team's doubleheader Saturday, though he picked up his 17th RBI of the season on an infield single in the first inning one day later. He has hit nearly exclusively out of the cleanup role this season, and given his .283/.313/.667 line across 64 plate appearances this season there's no reason to expect that to change.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Astros' Alex Bregman: Reaches base four times

Bregman went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and an RBI on Sunday against Toronto. Bregman ended Houston's weekend series against Toronto having tallied five hits, four RBI and one run scored across three games. On Sunday, he recorded his RBI by working a bases loaded walk in the second inning, and he later smacked a two-out double in the sixth frame. Bregman has now turned in three multi-hit games across his last six starts.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Alex Caruso Suffered A Gruesome Injury On Sunday

The Chicago Bulls will be without a key piece of their rotation after guard Alex Caruso suffered a facial injury in the second half of Game 4. Per Bleacher Report, Caruso has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the Bulls‘ key playoff game. Alex Caruso hit the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Chas McCormick: Two knocks from leadoff spot

McCormick went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a double on Sunday against Toronto. McCormick hit atop the order for the first time this season in the absence of Jose Altuve (hamstring). He made an immediate impression, leading off the bottom of the first inning with a double. One frame later, McCormick delivered an RBI single. He's recently alternated starts with Jose Siri in center field and has delivered four hits across his last 18 at-bats, though Sunday's counting stats were his first in that span.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Guardians#White Sox#The White Sox
CBS Sports

Sharks' Santeri Hatakka: Joins active roster

Hatakka was promoted from AHL San Jose on Sunday, per CBS Sports. Hatakka was a healthy scratch for Sunday's contest against Vegas. The 21-year-old rookie has two assists in nine career NHL appearances.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Ivan Barbashev: Rounds up three points

Barbashev scored a goal on two shots, dished two assists and went plus-3 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks. Barbashev's goal gave the Blues the lead at 12:37 of the second period, and they didn't look back. He also assisted on goals by Jordan Kyrou and Marco Scandella. Through 14 games in April, Barbashev's racked up seven goals and eight helpers. He's more than doubled his previous best campaign with 60 points, 110 shots on net, 158 hits and a plus-7 rating through 79 outings this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Doesn't offer much in return

Capela produced two points (1-4 FG) and seven rebounds in 21 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to the Heat. Making his series debut after missing Games 1 through 3 with a knee injury, Capela was back in the starting lineup at center, but he didn't look totally comfortable in his 21 minutes of action. While Capela did bring down seven rebounds, he failed to record any defensive stats. The Hawks will see how his knee responds Monday, but for now the expectation is that Capela will be good to go for Tuesday's Game 5 back in Miami.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' De'Andre Hunter: Leads Hawks with 24 points

Hunter registered 24 points (9-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to the Heat. Hunter was one of the few bright spots for Atlanta, which got only nine points from Trae Young and shot just 40.0 percent from the field while committing 15 turnovers. Hunter's 24 points marked a new postseason career high and extended his double-digit scoring streak to seven straight games.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blues' Jordan Kyrou: Earns one of each Sunday

Kyrou scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks. Kyrou got the Blues on the board at 7:29 of the second period. He also set up Ivan Barbashev for the go-ahead goal just over five minutes later. Kyrou has taken a backseat to the Blues' top six lately while mainly playing in a third-line role. He has three goals and two assists in his last five outings, putting him at 26 tallies, 70 points, 184 shots on net and a plus-13 rating in 72 contests. The 23-year-old has doubled his scoring output from last season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Goes 1-of-5 from deep in Game 4

Huerter produced four points (1-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 110-86 loss to Miami. While Huerter did post 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in Game 3, he's really struggled to find his offensive rhythm thus far in the series. Huerter is now a combined 6-of-26 from beyond the arc, and he's scored fewer than 10 points in three of four games.
NBA
CBS Sports

Blues' Marco Scandella: Scores rare goal

Scandella scored a goal and added two PIM in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Ducks. Scandella added an insurance tally in the third period. It's his second goal in 16 games and his third of the season, but the 32-year-old remains a rare contributor on offense. The defenseman has 14 points, a plus-19 rating, 104 hits, 70 blocked shots and 74 shots on net through 69 appearances.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Blackhawks hope to simplify their game vs. Flyers

The Chicago Blackhawks enter the final homestand of the season as losers of four of five and 12 of 14. As Chicago (26-42-11, 63 points) aims to stop the skid when the Philadelphia Flyers visit on Monday, forward Tyler Johnson has a suggestion for what might help put the Blackhawks back on track.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy