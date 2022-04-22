A traveler on an airplane faces several charges after she dared to open the emergency exit door of an aircraft as it was about to take off in New York. According to WIVB, 24-year-old Cynthia McKnight who hails from Sacramento, California, was arrested at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Tuesday night. Her arrest was described as “unruly behavior,” and she was handed a number of charges, including disorderly conduct, harassment, trespass, and criminal mischief, due to opening a side emergency door on the airplane and sliding down the inflatable slide to the tarmac.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO