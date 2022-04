DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - DeQuincy pitcher Gabrielle Lafferty faced adversity before softball season started and is now stronger because of it. “I got in a car accident last year and I broke my humorous and I couldn’t play until January of this year,” said Lafferty. “It was kind of hard at the beginning, but I had all my friends by my side and pushed me to keep going and it just kept getting easier after that.”

DEQUINCY, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO