ONONDAGA — A few notable images come to mind when you hear the word “archer.” Hawkeye, Legolas, Artemis, Katniss Everdeen, and even a cartoon fox from Disney’s rendition of Robin Hood. But archery is not reserved for fictional characters, historical figures, or hunters of any era. Recreational archery is a hobby enjoyed by millions of people world-wide, and it’s something that the Town of Onondaga Parks and Recreation Department is offering for youth and adults to try!

ONONDAGA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO