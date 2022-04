Using deceptive tactics, fossil fuel companies are trying to win over Black neighborhoods. Groups like the Movement for Black Lives are fighting back. For years, fossil fuel companies have been donating money to organizations that advocate for people of color. But their philanthropy isn’t based on any deep commitment to racial justice. Instead, coal, oil and gas companies are trying to buy the support of these groups to help defeat clean-energy initiatives, despite the fact that they would protect those very communities of color that bear the brunt of fossil fuel pollution.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO