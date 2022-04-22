ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Can You Turn a 2022 Nissan Sentra Into a Real SE-R?

By Matthew Skwarczek
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can modify a 2022 Nissan Sentra with a few aftermarket parts to give it some SE-R spirit, but you can't fully recreate the...

Fox News

Toyota is launching another old-school stick-shift sports car

Toyota is starting to look really shifty. Toyota has confirmed that the model, which is officially called the GR Supra, will be getting a manual transmission in the U.S. soon, bucking the recent trend toward automatic-only sports cars, not to mention single-speed electric vehicles. The latest Supra debuted for the 2020 model year on a platform shared with the BMW Z4, both only available with an 8-speed automatic transmission.
CARS
Motor1.com

Strange Nissan Z Spotted On Track With Widebody Kit

This video showing a modified Nissan Z on the track presents an automotive conundrum. The uploader speculates this is the Nismo variant of the upcoming coupe, but there are weird things about this clip that makes us wonder about that. The video is just three seconds long and shows the...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Low-Mileage Honda S2000 Club Racer Selling For Porsche Money

Aside from the Civic Type R, Honda's lineup of passenger vehicles is sorely lacking in exciting performance cars. This wasn't always the case. Not that long ago, the Japanese brand would be able to sell you the S2000, a no-frills roadster designed to put a smile on your face. Rumors suggest a successor is on the way but, with Honda pivoting towards electromobility, it's unlikely it will be ICE-powered.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2023 Chevrolet Camaro Keeps Bringing the Shock and Steel

It might be down on sales compared to the Mustang and Challenger, but the Chevrolet Camaro isn’t dead yet. For one, rumors suggest it could get the C8 Z06’s V8, perhaps in the ZL1. And two, it’s still getting a few tweaks here and there. One of them is the continuation of a package that some fans missed out on. It’s the Shock and Steel Special Edition, and it’ll be back on the 2023 Chevrolet Camaro.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

If You Want the Best Hybrid SUV, Get 1 of These Toyota Models

The world is complicated these days; the war in Ukraine, sketchy “self-driving” cars, and a catastrophic supply chain mess lasting years. However, some things in life are still simple, like, if you want the best hybrid SUV, get a Toyota. Despite the massive popularity of the 2022 Rav4 Prime, that’s not the only Toyota hybrid SUV that is topping the charts.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

This JDM Nissan S15 Silvia Is a Childhood Dream Turned Snarling, Boosted Reality

For most, their automotive obsession begins at an early age. Whether it's the overwhelming collection of Hot Wheels, the dusty stack of wrinkled tuning magazines, or a library of motorsport-related video games, the excitement that builds throughout adolescence usually translates to that first very car and the slew of others that come after it. For Kristsada Unkasekvinai, or "Ping," for short, cars have always interested him. In his younger days, it was the S15 Nissan Silvia that he was daydreaming about, and in his high school days, he finally got a taste of the S-chassis platform with his own S13 build. After putting that car through multiple phases over the years, including its requisite SR swap, Ping decided it was finally time to chase down that S15 Silvia dream car.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Wee Car Wars: 2022 Honda Civic and 2022 Hyundai Elantra Battle With Compact Sedan Rivals

The Honda Civic and Hyundai Elantra are very popular vehicles in the compact sedan segment. However, it is still a crowded group, despite the automaker exodus to build SUVs and crossovers. In addition to the Honda and Hyundai, the Kia Forte, Mazda3, Nissan Sentra, and Volkswagen Jetta share that small car space and vie for the crown. MotorTrend pitted the compact sedans against each other to crown an all-around winner, although they couldn’t get a Toyota Corolla or Subaru Impreza. So in the wee car wars, which compact sedan is king?
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Subaru Outback clads itself in a revised design

The 2023 Subaru Outback made its public debut Wednesday at the 2022 New York International Auto Show sporting a bit of extra body cladding and upgrades to safety features and infotainment. All 2023 Outback models except the Wilderness get a new front fascia with large vertical pieces of unpainted cladding,...
CARS
