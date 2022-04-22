Can You Turn a 2022 Nissan Sentra Into a Real SE-R?

For most, their automotive obsession begins at an early age. Whether it's the overwhelming collection of Hot Wheels, the dusty stack of wrinkled tuning magazines, or a library of motorsport-related video games, the excitement that builds throughout adolescence usually translates to that first very car and the slew of others that come after it. For Kristsada Unkasekvinai, or "Ping," for short, cars have always interested him. In his younger days, it was the S15 Nissan Silvia that he was daydreaming about, and in his high school days, he finally got a taste of the S-chassis platform with his own S13 build. After putting that car through multiple phases over the years, including its requisite SR swap, Ping decided it was finally time to chase down that S15 Silvia dream car.

