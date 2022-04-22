The Eyes of the World

Every morning, standing behind our desks, our heads held high and our small hands placed over our hearts, my elementary school peers and I chanted “one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” In rooms with pictures of presidents hanging on the walls, we learned the great stories of American history and praised the pioneers, like Washington, Lincoln, Parks and King, that pushed our country forward. We talked about the great pilgrims that settled on Plymouth Rock, the virtuous people that helped the Underground railroad function, the determined women who won the right to vote and the tough leaders who advocated for civil rights.
