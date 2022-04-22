The Eyes of the World

When I came to the U.S. for the first time, this sentence probably confused me the most. People I knew for only a few weeks so easily said this to me, to each other at the end of every phone call, at the end of every meal we grabbed together. “You can’t love me just yet,” I thought to myself before saying it back with a forced smile on my face. I felt awkward and insincere, not because I didn’t enjoy their company, but because the word “love” itself bore so much weight.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO