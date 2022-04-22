No. 19 Old Tappan over Teaneck - Baseball recap

Westfield scored on a groundout by Owen Callahan and a single by Chris Shinners in the first inning on its way to a 4-2 win over East Brunswick. Jack Chavez surrendered two runs on seven hits from the mound over seven innings, striking out four and walking one for Westfield (5-4-1) while Leo Mangiamele went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO