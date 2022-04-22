ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

No. 19 Old Tappan over Teaneck - Baseball recap

By Lauren Knego
 2 days ago
Alex Kranzler went 3-for-4 with four RBI and two runs scored as Old Tappan, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Teaneck 12-6 in six innings at Old...

NJ.com

Baseball: Union City over Bayonne

Union City scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning and held off a seventh-inning Bayonne rally to win 5-4 on Thursday in Union City. Union City pushed its lead to 5-0 in the fifth before Bayonne chipped off one run in the sixth and three in the seventh.
UNION CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Westfield holds off East Brunswick for third straight win

Westfield scored on a groundout by Owen Callahan and a single by Chris Shinners in the first inning on its way to a 4-2 win over East Brunswick. Jack Chavez surrendered two runs on seven hits from the mound over seven innings, striking out four and walking one for Westfield (5-4-1) while Leo Mangiamele went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a double.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Schiavone’s one-hitter lifts Princeton - Baseball recap

Kenny Schiavone tossed a one-hitter, surrendering no walks and fanning 11 strikeouts to send Princeton to a 3-0 victory over Ewing in Princeton. Schiavone gave himself all the run support he needed with an RBI single, and teammates Connor McDowell and Jensen Bergman also drove in runs to add insurance. The Little Tigers are now 5-5 on the season.
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Pedrani powers undefeated Somerville past Steinert - Girls lacrosse (PHOTOS)

Meghan Pedrani’s six goals and two assists powered Somerville to a 16-0 victory over Steinert in Somerville. Elyse Madigan had three goals with an assist and Brooklynn Peterson scored three goals for Somerville (8-0), which stormed out to a 12-0 halftime lead. Elizabeth Cleary dished out three assists in the win. Natalie Varona, Sophia Smola and Nina Nebab each had a goal and an assists, while Ally Peterson chipped in a goal.
SOMERVILLE, NJ
#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

Baseball: Passaic Tech powers past West Milford

Quentin O’Campo went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a double while Devin Genoa finished 2-for-4 with three RBI and a double as Passaic Tech powered past West Milford 14-4. Jonathan Porcelli was 3-for-4 with two RBI and a double and Steven Peralta scored three runs for Passaic Tech (8-2). Christian Pareja gave up four hits through four innings and struck out 10.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys lacrosse: No. 13 Pingry over Rutgers Prep

Ryan Palmer had five goals to help lead Pingry, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 14-1 win over Rutgers Prep on Saturday in Franklin Township. Harrison Josloff had three goals while Oliver Duryee had two goals and four assists for six points and Luke Engelke had two goals and five assists for seven points.
FRANKLIN, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge defeats Verona - Baseball recap

Tyler Johnson went 2-3 with two RBI for Glen Ridge in its 4-3 walk-off win over Glenn Ridge in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (5-5) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning before Verona (5-3) tied things up in the second. The two teams went into the seventh tied at three before Glen Ride scored the deciding run.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Girls lacrosse: Wall holds off Ocean Township

Seniors Rory Paris and Kristen Williamson each tallied a hat trick to help Wall hand Ocean Township its first loss of the season with a 9-6 win. Senior Sophia DeSibio chipped in with a goal and an assist while sophomore goalie Regan Ottinger finished with nine saves for Wall (4-1).
OCEAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 3 Delbarton over West Morris - Boys lacrosse recap

Joseph Leone’s two goals and two assists lift Delbarton, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-4 victory over West Morris at Cocoziello Field in Morristown. David Link had two goals and an assist, while Ryan Johnson added a goal and an assist for Delbarton (6-3), which had eight different goal scorers in the win.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

North Brunswick over Sayreville - Boys lacrosse recap

Nathaniel Rosa scored four goals to lead North Brunswick to a victory on the road over Sayreville, 8-4. Joseph Whalen finished with two goals and two assists while Adyan Khondker tallied six assists for North Brunswick (7-3), which faced a 3-1 deficit after one before swinging the momentum and taking control of the remainder of the game.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Jefferson over Morris Hills - Softball recap

Dominique Hartman was 3-for-3 with two runs and a RBI in Jefferson’s 6-4 victory over Morris Hills in Oak Ridge. Juliann Mutter hit a home run and went 2-for-3 with two RBI for Jefferson (11-1), which scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 6-2 lead. Winning pitcher Kennedy Kostecki allowed one earned run, five hits and a walk over six innings with one strikeout.
JEFFERSON, NJ
NJ.com

