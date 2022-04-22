ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Invited To Enjoy 2 Million Daffodils Blooming In Detroit, City Plans To Plant 500K This Fall

By DeJanay Booth
 2 days ago

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — The city of Detroit is inviting the public to enjoy the 2 million daffodils now blooming around the city.

The city says it plans to plant 500,000 daffodils this fall.

“Detroit is becoming a more beautiful city by the day, and at no time is it more visible than during these next two weeks when our daffodils are in full bloom,” said Barry Burton, project manager of the Landscape Design Unit for the City of Detroit. “By the end of this year, we will have 2.5 million bulbs in the ground and we’re just getting started. We have the potential to become a major visitor attraction each spring.”

The City of Detroit’s “Daffodil Map” helps visitors and residents locate these beautiful displays. (credit: City of Detroit)

Some of the best areas to view the daffodils are:

  • The foot of the Belle Isle Bridge and Gabriel Richard Park
  • Arden Park, Boston, Chicago Boulevards and Edison Street in the Boston-Edison neighborhood
  • Rosa Parks North of West Grand Boulevard, including Gordon Park at Rosa Parks and Clairmount
  • Palmer Greenway (Southbound Woodward Avenue, north of Seven Mile Road north near Palmer Park and the Palmer Woods neighborhood)
  • Larned from I-375 to Mt. Elliott, just east of downtown
  • Oakman Boulevard in the Aviation Subdivision
  • Nardin Park

“We’ve completely renovated more than 150 parks with beautiful new landscaping and amenities, so this will be a great chance for people to see our progress, as well as the daffodils,” said Brad Dick, group executive of Services & Infrastructure, which oversees much of Detroit’s beautification efforts. “It’s also a great opportunity to see some of the extraordinary homes in neighborhoods like Boston-Edison and the Aviation Subdivision that have beautiful boulevards with rivers of yellow daffodils.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Boston Township, MI
