KSRO Interview – “The Wedding Singer”

Buddy Valastro's big Italian family is prominently featured in the hit TLC series "Cake Boss." His sisters and brothers-in-law have worked alongside him since the very beginning and although they argue at times, like they did in the very first episode of the show, Buddy wouldn't have it any other way. "If I weren't doing this everyday with my family around me, I don't know that I could work this hard for someone else," Valastro told Entrepreneur. "It works for us because of the love and the passion, and we were born into it."
Comments / 0