KSRO Interview – “The Wedding Singer”

As much as it’s pretty clear that loads of people would love to be famous (even if only for a short time), it’s also obvious that living part of your life very publicly would probably be difficult. Your every move would be commented on and judged by strangers who don’t know the full story and may not have your best interest at heart. For nearly a full decade now, former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall has known what it’s like to deal with rumors, and now her new husband has come to her defense after news about their secret wedding broke.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO