ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka hit by record inflation

By -
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rUYb_0fGfXKmo00
Sri Lanka's economic crisis has led to clashes at nationwide demonstrations calling on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down /AFP

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka's inflation hit a record high for the sixth consecutive month, official data showed on Friday as the government asked the IMF for an urgent bailout.

The broad-based National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 21.5 percent year-on-year in March, more than four times the 5.1 percent inflation of a year earlier.

Food inflation in March stood at 29.5 percent, according to the latest data from the Department of Census and Statistics.

The figures are likely to rise further: the state-run oil company has subsequently raised the price of diesel, commonly used in public transport, by 64.2 percent.

The worsening economic crisis has led to clashes at nationwide demonstrations calling on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to step down over mismanagement and corruption.

Sri Lanka asked the International Monetary Fund this week for emergency assistance, but was told that the South Asian nation's $51 billion external debt was "unsustainable" and must be "restructured" before any help.

"When the IMF determines that a country's debt is not sustainable, the country needs to take steps to restore debt sustainability prior to IMF lending," the Fund's country director Masahiro Nozaki said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Approval of an IMF-supported program for Sri Lanka would require adequate assurances that debt sustainability will be restored."

The government has announced a default on its foreign debt and said precious foreign exchange will be reserved to finance essential food and medicines.

Police clashed with protesters in central Sri Lanka on Tuesday, killing one of them and wounding nearly 30.

At least eight people have also died waiting in long lines for fuel in the past six weeks.

The country's foreign exchange shortage has led to a slowing down of imports, including essentials.

Shops have rationed the quantity of rice, milk powder, sugar, lentils and tinned fish sold to consumers.

Sri Lanka's economy has collapsed since the onset of the pandemic, with a nosedive in tourism revenue as well as foreign worker remittances.

Comments / 1

Related
CNBC

If you think inflation's bad where you live, have a look at Russia

Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina on Monday suggested that policymakers "must have the possibility to lower the key rate faster." The World Bank has projected that Russian GDP will shrink by 11% this year, while the IMF on Tuesday projected a contraction of 8.5% in 2022 and a further 2.3% in 2023.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Daily Mail

Calls for Australia to INVADE the Solomon Islands before it strikes a deal with China: 'This is our Cuban missile crisis'

A commentator has called for Australia to invade the Solomon Islands and 'engineer' regime change after Beijing's plans to establish a Chinese military base in the South Pacific nation were leaked. In the publication Macrobusiness, David Llewellyn-Smith argues that Scott Morrison should 'force a direct confrontation' with the communist superpower...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Imf#Consumer Price Index#Ncpi#South Asian
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese police order residents to hand over passports ‘until after the pandemic’

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Police in the central Chinese province of Hunan have ordered local residents to hand over their passports to police, promising to return them “when the pandemic is over,” amid a massive surge in people looking for ways to leave China or obtain overseas immigration status.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sri Lanka
Slate

It Looks Like Russia Is Bringing Its State-Owned Telecom Provider Into Its National Security Apparatus

Putin has for at least a decade viewed the internet as a threat to regime security. Now, Russia’s national defense conglomerate Rostec is reportedly looking to take over significant ownership of Rostelecom, Russia’s state-owned telecommunications provider. Rostec argued that it works in similar areas as Rostelecom and that foreign sanctions on Russia necessitate more coordination between the state and domestic industry.
WORLD
MarketWatch

As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

Stocks are set to get a major bump on Thursday, thanks to blowout results from Tesla, which go some way in easing the sting over Netflix disappointment. With earnings sharply in focus for now, market attention on the biggest war in Europe since World War II has faded some. While financial markets have moved past the initial shock of Russia’s brutal invasion of its neighbor Ukraine, it remains a massive, unresolved conflict.
ECONOMY
Defense One

AI Is Already Learning from Russia’s War in Ukraine, DOD Says

Less has been said about the use of artificial intelligence in the Ukraine war than, say, anti-tank missiles, but the Pentagon is quietly using AI and machine-learning tools to analyze vast amounts of data, generate useful battlefield intelligence, and learn about Russian tactics and strategy, a senior Defense Department official said on Thursday.
MILITARY
AFP

AFP

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy