ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

COVID-19: How Cases in the Fayetteville, NC Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fGfXI1M00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fayetteville, NC metro area consists of Cumberland County, Harnett County, and Hoke County. As of April 19, there were 25,644.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fayetteville residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Fayetteville metro area, Hoke County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 27,336.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Hoke County, the most of any county in Fayetteville, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Harnett County, there were 25,023.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Fayetteville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fayetteville metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.8% in May 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Fayetteville, NC metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents
11700 Asheville, NC 454,351 95,402 20,997.4 1,131 248.9
20500 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 626,695 134,480 21,458.6 748 119.4
48900 Wilmington, NC 288,337 65,905 22,856.9 506 175.5
24660 Greensboro-High Point, NC 762,063 174,778 22,934.8 1,830 240.1
35100 New Bern, NC 124,786 29,085 23,307.9 260 208.4
24140 Goldsboro, NC 123,603 31,184 25,229.2 387 313.1
49180 Winston-Salem, NC 666,216 168,562 25,301.4 1,565 234.9
22180 Fayetteville, NC 519,101 133,123 25,644.9 994 191.5
27340 Jacksonville, NC 195,069 51,852 26,581.4 375 192.2
16740 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 2,545,560 694,101 27,267.1 5,674 222.9
40580 Rocky Mount, NC 146,678 40,110 27,345.6 440 300.0
39580 Raleigh-Cary, NC 1,332,311 370,203 27,786.5 1,555 116.7
15500 Burlington, NC 163,324 46,808 28,659.6 468 286.5
25860 Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC 366,678 105,283 28,712.7 1,317 359.2
24780 Greenville, NC 178,433 52,272 29,295.0 175 98.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
Money

The 10 U.S. Cities Where Rent Prices Are Rising Fastest

Renters sitting out the most expensive homebuying market in decades are facing steep rising costs of their own. According to a new report from listing platform Realtor.com, the median rent in the 50 largest metro areas in the United States reached an all-time high of $1,792 in February, with overall rent prices climbing 17% over the past year.
HOUSE RENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fayetteville, NC
Health
City
Fayetteville, NC
Fayetteville, NC
Government
State
North Carolina State
City
Asheville, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 289,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
24/7 Wall St.

Cities Where the Larceny-Theft Rate Is Soaring

Of all the most serious crimes tracked by the FBI – known as Part I offenses – larceny is by far the most common. There were 4.6 million cases of larceny-theft reported in the United States in 2020, accounting for nearly 60% of all Part I offenses, which also include murder, assault, robbery, rаpe, vehicle […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#Covid#U S Census Bureau#Financial Advisors#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 289,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Voices: Tennessee plans to criminalize homelessness. This is a Republican-led class war

Kentucky has its old home. Alabama, its sweet home. Tennessee has Rocky Top, but there is no house there – and for good reason. Houses in Tennessee are increasingly hard to come by.On any given day there are more than 7,000 adults experiencing homelessness in Tennessee alone, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness. That number rises to nearly 20,000 when you consider homeless students. That was in January 2020. The pandemic and rising housing prices have no doubt exacerbated this figure.Yet rather than try to help the people of the Volunteer State navigate this housing crisis, this...
HOMELESS
TheStreet

This City Ranks as the Most Unaffordable for Housing in the U.S.

With U.S. home prices soaring 19.2% in the 12 months through January, it’s clearly difficult for non-wealthy people to afford a home. “There has been a strong trend away from affordability,” according to a study of world housing markets by the U.S. Urban Reform Institute and Canada’s Frontier Centre for Public Policy.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston 25 News WFXT

Texas BBQ chain owed employees nearly $900,000

ROANOKE, Texas — A North Texas barbecue restaurant withheld roughly $867,000 in tips and overtime pay from more than 900 employees, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. An investigation by the department’s Wage and Hour division determined that Roanoke, Texas-based Hard Eight BBQ failed to properly compensate its...
ROANOKE, TX
WBTV

NC Highway Patrol cruisers set on fire at convenience store

One person was killed after being shot multiple times on Boyte Street in Monroe. The Independence Fund to honor local veteran on Wounded Heroes Day. New property managers at Cimeron Apartments in Belmont plan to more than double tenants' current monthly rent.
EDUCATION
24/7 Wall St.

How Much Food Costs in West Virginia, Compared to the Nation

Inflation is surging in the United States – in large part because of rising food prices. In cities across the country, food today is 8% more expensive on average than it was a year ago, and American families are feeling the pinch. According to the Economic Policy Institute, a nonprofit think tank, a family of […]
POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

Before and After Pictures of the Worst Hurricanes in American History

Disasters caused by human error — oil spills, bridge collapses, forest fires ignited by a carelessly discarded cigarette — can be devastating, but natural disasters are often even worse. They make us feel helpless in the face of mother nature’s wrath. Water, in the form of floods and tsunamis, can destroy both life and livelihood. […]
ENVIRONMENT
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Longest Commutes

The share of Americans working from home skyrocketed during the pandemic. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, only about 20% of American workers with job responsibilities that could be done remotely worked from home, according to the Pew Research Center. In more recent months, a Gallup study found that 45% of full-time workers in the United States […]
TRAFFIC
Augusta Free Press

Virginia employers added 182K jobs: More than 313K job openings

Virginia employers hired 182,000 workers in February while reporting 313,000 job openings. This is according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ February 2022 Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. JOLTS data provides information on all pieces that go into the net change in the number of jobs. These components include job openings, hires, layoffs, voluntary quits, and other job separations (which includes retirements and worker deaths).
VIRGINIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy