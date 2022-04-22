ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

COVID-19: Evansville, IN-KY Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fGfXBqH00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Evansville, IN-KY metro area consists of Vanderburgh County, Warrick County, Henderson County, and one other county. As of April 19, there were 31,100.1 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Evansville residents, the 19th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Evansville metro area, Warrick County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 32,541.7 cases per 100,000 residents in Warrick County, the most of any county in Evansville, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Posey County, there were 25,563.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Evansville.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Evansville metro area, unemployment peaked at 15.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Evansville, IN-KY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Indiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents
14020 Bloomington, IN 167,296 33,571 20,066.8 399 238.5
34620 Muncie, IN 115,020 24,833 21,590.2 442 384.3
33140 Michigan City-La Porte, IN 110,154 25,460 23,113.1 368 334.1
26900 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 2,029,472 500,396 24,656.5 6,565 323.5
43780 South Bend-Mishawaka, IN-MI 321,739 81,784 25,419.4 1,013 314.9
29200 Lafayette-West Lafayette, IN 228,541 58,906 25,774.8 513 224.5
18020 Columbus, IN 82,481 21,321 25,849.6 249 301.9
45460 Terre Haute, IN 186,908 48,598 26,001.0 701 375.1
21140 Elkhart-Goshen, IN 204,558 54,080 26,437.5 730 356.9
23060 Fort Wayne, IN 406,305 113,467 27,926.6 1,265 311.3
29020 Kokomo, IN 82,331 25,406 30,858.4 448 544.1
21780 Evansville, IN-KY 314,960 97,953 31,100.1 1,084 344.2

24/7 Wall St.

