Farmington, NM

COVID-19: Farmington, NM Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fGfX9A400 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Farmington, NM metro area consists of just San Juan County. As of April 19, there were 32,204.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Farmington residents, the 15th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Farmington metro area, unemployment peaked at 14.5% in July 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Farmington, NM metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in New Mexico where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents
42140 Santa Fe, NM 149,293 28,422 19,037.7 270 180.9
10740 Albuquerque, NM 912,108 201,997 22,146.2 2,551 279.7
29740 Las Cruces, NM 216,069 63,041 29,176.3 750 347.1
22140 Farmington, NM 126,515 40,744 32,204.9 744 588.1

