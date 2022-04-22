ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

COVID-19: Fargo, ND-MN Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fGfX8HL00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fargo, ND-MN metro area consists of Cass County and Clay County. As of April 19, there were 32,796.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fargo residents, the 12th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Fargo metro area, Cass County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of April 19, there were 33,369.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Cass County, the most of any county in Fargo, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Clay County, there were 31,198.2 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Fargo.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fargo metro area, unemployment peaked at 7.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 2.5%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Fargo, ND-MN metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in North Dakota where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents
24220 Grand Forks, ND-MN 101,745 31,016 30,484.1 232 228.0
22020 Fargo, ND-MN 240,421 78,849 32,796.2 456 189.7
13900 Bismarck, ND 127,503 46,484 36,457.2 450 352.9

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

Despite attempts at normalization, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives, both worldwide and nationwide. More than two years in, the COVID-19 pandemic has killed almost 981,000 people in the United States, with nearly 30,000 deaths in the past two weeks alone. Largely because of the pandemic, U.S. life expectancy overall decreased by nearly two […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

7 states where COVID-19 deaths have climbed the last 2 weeks

COVID-19 deaths are falling nationwide, but seven states are still seeing higher daily death averages than recorded two weeks ago. As of April 1, the below states reported seven-day death averages that topped figures seen on March 18. Becker's compiled the states with a 14-day increase in average daily death rates using data tracked by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Coronavirus
Fargo, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Health
24/7 Wall St.

These People Own the Most Land in America

The United States is the third largest country on Earth by landmass (behind Russia and Canada,) covering nearly 2.3 billion acres. About 60% (1.4 billion acres) is privately owned, while the rest is owned by federal, state, and local governments, and tribal reservations. While urban areas make up only 3% of the U.S. land base, […]
AGRICULTURE
FingerLakes1.com

When will I get my April food stamps?

More than 42 million people rely on food stamps. Find a complete list of distribution dates for April across the US. Food Stamps: Target to accept SNAP benefits online. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps are distributed monthly. The money is received through an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card. Read more about it here.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

These states have stopped emergency food stamp benefits

Millions of Americans will feel the impact of inflation as these states stop emergency food stamp benefits. Find a full list of the included states here. The federal public health emergency is set to expire April 16, 2022. SNAP, also known as food stamps, has been providing at least $95 a month to recipients over the last two years. Find additional information here.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#United States#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Nd Mn Metro Area Among#Americans
24/7 Wall St.

This Is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Maine

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 966,570 Americans have died — and that number continues to grow every day. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 295 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In Maine, deaths attributable to the […]
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Idaho State Journal

DEADLIEST YEAR: COVID-19, overdoses pushed US to highest death total ever in 2021

NEW YORK — 2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history, and new data and research are offering more insights into how it got that bad. The main reason for the increase in deaths? COVID-19, said Robert Anderson, who oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s work on death statistics. The agency this month quietly updated its provisional death tally. It showed there were 3.465 million deaths last year,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TODAY.com

Cities issue their own mask mandates, causing further confusion

Some health experts fear that the federal travel mask mandate that’s been struck down could inadvertently have a far-reaching impact on the CDC. Following a judge’s ruling giving travelers the greenlight to unmask, some cities and agencies are implementing their own rules, causing mass confusion. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY.April 22, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

Though cases of the omicron variant appear to have peaked in the United States, the virus continues to claim lives. So far, more than 960,000 Americans have died from the virus — more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined. In the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington metropolitan area, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 289,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 289,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy