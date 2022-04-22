ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

COVID-19: Flagstaff, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0fGfX6Vt00 The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Flagstaff, AZ metro area consists of just Coconino County. As of April 19, there were 30,854.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Flagstaff residents, the 24th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Flagstaff metro area, unemployment peaked at 17.9% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 4.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Flagstaff, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 47,901 21,003.0 1,195 524.0
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 254,195 24,746.2 3,802 370.1
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,415 24,958.9 563 447.3
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,364 27,619.3 1,434 690.4
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,406,014 29,528.2 18,725 393.2
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,636 29,902.4 1,167 557.1
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 43,590 30,854.9 472 334.1

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why the Colorado River is now America’s most endangered

The Colorado River is America’s most at-risk waterway, according to a new report published this week.The river provides vital to drinking water supplies for tens of millions of people in the US West, including in major cities like Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona and Las Vegas, Nevada, and waters millions of acres of agricultural land in the major food-producing region.The report, from non-profit American Rivers, also lists the Snake River in the Pacific Northwest, Arizona’s San Pedro River, the Los Angeles River in California and the continent-spanning Mississippi among the top ten most endangered. Threats to waterways include agricultural pollution,...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Health
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
City
Flagstaff, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Government
City
Yuma, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
103.5 KISSFM

Are the Mountains of Idaho Really Being Terrorized by Cannibals?

It seems as though Idaho is home to all sorts of mythical creatures. You’ve got the legendary Sasquatch roaming the forests, you’ve got the sea serpent Sharlie living in Payette Lake, and now… we’ve got the Nimerigar, a race of humanoids that could only be described as “cannibalistic dwarves” according to Native-Languages.org.
IDAHO STATE
Ledger-Enquirer

Man vanished months ago when ATV ran out of gas, Arizona cops say. Now remains found

A man vanished after he ran out of gas on an ATV ride, police said. Now his remains have been found in the Arizona desert. Felipe Calderon Zamora, a 39-year-old from Bullhead City, Arizona, was reported missing July 13 after he never returned from an ATV ride through the desert, the city police department said. Family members said he ran out of gas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metropolitan Areas#United States#U S Census Bureau#Covid#Americans
Fox News

Arizona wildfire forces residents to evacuate

An Arizona wildfire south of Prescott forced evacuations for residents near Mount Union. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office issued the order Monday, warning people near the area and Camp Kippa that there was a "significant danger" to their lives. "Gather necessary items and go," the office said in a...
ARIZONA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Dwindling Water Levels of Lake Powell Seen From Space – Second-Largest Man-Made Reservoir in the US

After decades of drought, water levels in Lake Powell, the second-largest human-made reservoir in the United States, have shrunk to their lowest level since it was created more than 50 years ago, threatening millions of people who rely on its water supply. Satellite images allow us to take a closer look at the dwindling water levels of the lake amidst the climate crisis.
UTAH STATE
WSVN-TV

Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — About 1,200 Colorado residents were ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire near the site of a destructive 2021 blaze. Protected wildland was burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Boulder police said on Twitter. Authorities have called it the NCAR fire.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Universe Today

Because of Extreme Drought, Lake Powell is Barely a Lake Anymore

The two largest reservoirs in the United States are now at their lowest levels since they were first created. After several decades of drought – with the past two years classified as intense drought in the US Southwest — both Lake Powell and Lake Mead are shrinking. Recent satellite images show just how dramatic the changes have been, due to the ongoing the climate crisis..
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These People Own the Most Land in America

The United States is the third largest country on Earth by landmass (behind Russia and Canada,) covering nearly 2.3 billion acres. About 60% (1.4 billion acres) is privately owned, while the rest is owned by federal, state, and local governments, and tribal reservations. While urban areas make up only 3% of the U.S. land base, […]
AGRICULTURE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 289,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Reuters

Thousands flee as Arizona wildfire almost triples in size

April 20 (Reuters) - A wind-driven Arizona wildfire almost tripled in area on Wednesday after burning dozens of structures and forcing thousands to flee their homes in a drought-hit rural area. The blaze, dubbed the Tunnel Fire, swept northeast over largely unpopulated hills and valleys 14 miles (23 km) north...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

Retired Utah director, ousted Alaska director return to BLM

The Bureau of Land Management is bringing back two former state directors to fill two senior policy posts that will oversee implementation of policies addressing climate change and environmental justice and issues impacting federal lands in Alaska. The two senior advisers are Bud Cribley — a former BLM Alaska state...
ALASKA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 289,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 80.0 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 980,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

111K+
Followers
70K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy