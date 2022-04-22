COVID-19: How Cases in the Fresno, CA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Fresno, CA metro area consists of just Fresno County. As of April 19, there were 25,859.3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Fresno residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Fresno metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.8%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Fresno, CA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents 41860 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA 4,701,332 776,715 16,521.2 4,968 105.7 41940 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 1,987,846 341,303 17,169.5 2,366 119.0 42220 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 499,772 86,731 17,354.1 485 97.0 17020 Chico, CA 225,817 39,736 17,596.5 405 179.3 42100 Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA 273,962 50,036 18,263.8 261 95.3 40900 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 2,315,980 445,734 19,246.0 4,116 177.7 34900 Napa, CA 139,623 26,906 19,270.5 143 102.4 46700 Vallejo, CA 441,829 87,351 19,770.3 447 101.2 42020 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles, CA 282,165 56,515 20,029.1 476 168.7 42200 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA 444,829 90,889 20,432.3 684 153.8 39820 Redding, CA 179,212 36,759 20,511.5 554 309.1 41500 Salinas, CA 433,410 93,305 21,528.1 727 167.7 37100 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 847,263 182,971 21,595.5 1,474 174.0 49700 Yuba City, CA 172,469 39,830 23,094.0 345 200.0 44700 Stockton, CA 742,603 175,952 23,694.0 2,220 298.9 41740 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 3,316,073 808,047 24,367.6 5,229 157.7 33700 Modesto, CA 543,194 134,939 24,841.8 1,619 298.1 23420 Fresno, CA 984,521 254,590 25,859.3 2,739 278.2 31080 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA 13,249,614 3,431,467 25,898.6 38,543 290.9 32900 Merced, CA 271,382 70,873 26,115.6 813 299.6 40140 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 4,560,470 1,209,221 26,515.3 13,391 293.6 12540 Bakersfield, CA 887,641 238,215 26,836.9 2,258 254.4 31460 Madera, CA 155,433 43,445 27,951.0 354 227.8 47300 Visalia, CA 461,898 134,329 29,082.0 1,428 309.2 25260 Hanford-Corcoran, CA 150,691 55,171 36,612.0 445 295.3 20940 El Centro, CA 180,701 66,689 36,905.7 910 503.6

