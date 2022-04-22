COVID-19: How Cases in the Flint, MI Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 248,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending April 19, bringing the total count to more than 79.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 981,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 10.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 9.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 12.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 31.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Flint, MI metro area consists of just Genesee County. As of April 19, there were 24,853.9 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Flint residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,743.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Flint metro area, unemployment peaked at 31.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 8.3%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Flint, MI metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of April 19 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of April 19 per 100,000 residents 11460 Ann Arbor, MI 367,000 76,292 20,788.0 507 138.1 35660 Niles, MI 154,133 34,761 22,552.6 550 356.8 28020 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 262,745 59,282 22,562.6 672 255.8 33220 Midland, MI 83,355 19,051 22,855.3 223 267.5 34740 Muskegon, MI 173,297 39,681 22,897.7 634 365.8 19820 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI 4,317,848 1,026,608 23,775.9 17,370 402.3 29620 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 546,772 130,071 23,788.9 1,597 292.1 27100 Jackson, MI 158,636 39,411 24,843.7 551 347.3 22420 Flint, MI 407,875 101,373 24,853.9 1,707 418.5 33780 Monroe, MI 149,727 38,031 25,400.2 473 315.9 12980 Battle Creek, MI 134,212 34,219 25,496.2 575 428.4 40980 Saginaw, MI 191,821 49,249 25,674.5 938 489.0 24340 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 1,062,392 273,116 25,707.6 2,691 253.3 13020 Bay City, MI 104,104 27,034 25,968.3 581 558.1

